Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Malaysian women's hockey team finishes third in the FIH Series Finals

Published on Monday, 17 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 38
View Comments

By K. Rajan

PETALING JAYA: The national women's hockey team ended their campaign at the FIH Series Finals on a high after beating the Czech Republic 3-0 in the third-fourth playoff.



Field goals from Hanis Nadia Onn (11th minute), Fazilla Sylvester Silin (34th) and Nuramirah Zulkifli (60th) ensured the win the Czech team, ranked 19th in the world, in Banbridge, Ireland, Sunday (June 16).

22nd-ranked Malaysia had on Saturday (June 15) been knocked out of the semi-finals, suffering a 0-3 loss to world #11 South Korea.

South Korea's goals, all field goals, came through Cho Hye-jin (12th minute), Kim Hyun-ji (17th) and Cheon Eun-bi (48th) at the same venue.

The loss to South Korea put Malaysia's hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics next year in tatters.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.