By K. Rajan



PETALING JAYA: The national women's hockey team ended their campaign at the FIH Series Finals on a high after beating the Czech Republic 3-0 in the third-fourth playoff.





Field goals from Hanis Nadia Onn (11th minute), Fazilla Sylvester Silin (34th) and Nuramirah Zulkifli (60th) ensured the win the Czech team, ranked 19th in the world, in Banbridge, Ireland, Sunday (June 16).



22nd-ranked Malaysia had on Saturday (June 15) been knocked out of the semi-finals, suffering a 0-3 loss to world #11 South Korea.



South Korea's goals, all field goals, came through Cho Hye-jin (12th minute), Kim Hyun-ji (17th) and Cheon Eun-bi (48th) at the same venue.



The loss to South Korea put Malaysia's hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics next year in tatters.



The Star of Malaysia