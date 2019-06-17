By Jugjet Singh





The Malaysian women’s hockey team celebrating their win over the Czech Republic in Banbridge, Ireland, on June 16, 2019



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women's hockey team bagged the bronze medal at the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge, Ireland, today when they beat the Czech Republic 3-0.





However, the bronze was not good enough to take coach K. Dharmaraj's team to the second round of the Olympics Qualifier in November.



Only the finalists move to the next round, and due to Malaysia's low 22nd world ranking, their Olympics dream will have to wait for another four years.



After a heartbreaking 3-0 defeat to South Korea in the semi-finals, Malaysia bounced back with goals from Hanis Nadiah Onn (11th), Fazilla Sylvester (34th) and Nuramirah Zulkifli (60th).



All three goals were from field attempts. For the record, Malaysia had beaten the Czech Republic 3-1 in Group A earlier.



Since women's hockey was introduced at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, the Malaysian women have yet to qualify for the big stage.



