Plennevaux to return to Leo after two years on the road

Published on Tuesday, 18 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 52
View Comments


©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics

Max Plennevaux will return to Royal Leopold after two years on the road following a year with Real Club de Polo and one with HGC.



The 25-year-old has been in lively form since being co-opted back into the Belgian national team for the Pro League for the first time since 2017.

And he hopes his move back to the Belgian champions will boost his chances of sustaining his place with the Red Lions.

"My return is dictated largely by the schedule of the national team and preparation for the Tokyo Olympics next season," said the top scorer of the 2016-2017 Belgian season to the Hockey Belgium website.

"I wanted to move on to am extremely professional environment. Leopold was therefore the best option for me. I had actually been contacted by many Belgian and Dutch clubs but I was never that far into discussions except with Leuven. I knew what I needed and Leo could give me the perfect setting to continue my evolution. In addition, I have never hidden my desire to return to Uccle."

Kane Russell and Manu Brunet will move on from Leo but Plennevaux – who grew up with Waterloo Ducks – is happy to be back at the club he played for from the age of 17.

"This group has gained in maturity and experience from playing with those two players of great talent. But their departure will allow the youth of the club to assume even more responsibilities and continue to win.

“The team can also count on strong personalities like Dimitri Cuvelier, Tanguy Zimmer and Dorian Thiery, who have already proved their qualities last season, allowing the Leo to win the title. "

Euro Hockey League media release

