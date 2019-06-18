



ANTWERP, Belgium - The U.S. Men's and Women's Masters Teams are set to compete among more than 70 international squads in different age categories from June 19 to 29 in the highly coveted Grand Masters Hockey (GMH) European Trophy. Taking place at the KHC Dragons in Antwerp, Belgium, USA will be represented by an O-60 team in the men's and women's divisions, with the men's team being coached by Ian Wilson (Glasgow, Scotland) and the women's side by Ashley Johnston (Phoenixville, Pa.).





U.S. O-60 Men’s Masters Roster:



Peter Bale (Portland, Ore.), Andy Cannon (Atkinson, N.H.), Chamkaur Gill (Placentia, Calif.), Dieter Hillert (Encinitas, Calif.), Peter Jones (Stamford, Conn.), Todd Koch (Quakertown, Pa.), Sankar Ramani (Fremont, Calif.), Alexander Rooks (Belmont, Mass.), Mahesh Saraswat (Northridge, Calif.), Alva Serrette (Lagrange, Ga.), Jaswinder Singh (Woodland, Calif.), Manmohan Singh (Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Jeff Starfield (Marblehead, Mass.), Arvinder Virdee (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Donny Watson (Glasgow, Scotland), Lawrence Zappone (Colorado Springs, Colo.)



Nine athletes on the O-60 men's team represented the red, white and blue at the 2018 FIH Grand Masters World Cup in Barcelona, Spain. Bale, Gill, Hillert, Jones, Ramani, Serrette, M. Singh, Starfield and Zappone helped USA finish as the highest Pan American country in 13th. As an entire unit, USA will go up against Ireland, Southern Cross, The Netherlands and Welsh Dragons in Pool A. Their opening match is set for Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 6:30 a.m. ET against The Netherlands.



U.S O-60 Men’s Masters Schedule:



Thursday, June 20 USA vs. Netherlands 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 22 USA vs. Welsh Dragons 4:00 a.m. ET

Monday, June 24 USA vs. Southern Cross 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25 USA vs. Ireland 7:45 a.m. ET



U.S. O-60 Women’s Masters Roster:



Diane Angstadt (Middletown, Pa.), Deb Atkins (Quarryville, Pa.), Jane Cygan (Quakertown, Pa.), Loretta Di Pietro (New Haven, Conn.), Sandra Galea-Martinez (Lakeside, Calif.), Cathy Jackson (Wilmington, Del.) Anne Keating (New York, N.Y.), Linda Kreiser (Middletown, Pa.), Lorraine Lewis (Bethesda, Md.), Susan Mota (Flemington, N.J.), Jeri Myers (Parkesburg, Pa.), Janet Powers (Towson, Md.), Pat Rudy (Mill Hall, Pa.), Pam Sherry (Collegeville, Pa.), Debra Wile (The Villages, Fla.), Josephine Worthington (Owings Mills, Md.)



Five rostered athletes took part in the 2018 EXIN Masters World Cup in Terrassa, Spain as members of the U.S. O-55 Women's Masters Team. Angstadt, Aktins, Keating, Kreiser and Lewis all helped USA to a sixth-place finish.



The women sit in a pool with Alliance, England LX and The Netherlands LT. They will have crossover pool matches with the two teams that sit in the 65+ pool, Alliance 65 and England LX 65, along with one team from the European Cup side, England National 60.



U.S O-60 Women’s Masters Schedule:



Thursday, June 20 USA vs. Netherlands 11:15 a.m. ET

Saturday, June 22 USA vs. England 1:00 p.m. ET

Monday, June 24 USA vs. England National 60 12:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 25 USA vs. England 65 11:15 a.m. ET

Wednesday, June 26 USA vs. Alliance 10:30 a.m. ET



For more information regarding the GMH European Trophy including the full schedule, results, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.



USFHA media release