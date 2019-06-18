Mitch Wynd







The Australian U21 men’s team, the Burras, are leaving Europe after a week of playing some of the top hockey nations.





The men, led by Head Coach and former Kookaburra player Ben Bishop, faced Belgium in a tough bronze medal match on Sunday.



Two goals, both by Australia’s Michael Francis, were matched by the Belgians, sending the teams into a shoot-out competition which saw Belgium take home the medal 2-2 (4-3). Germany beat Spain to claim gold in a match umpired by Australian Jim Unkles (pictured below).







Australian Goal Keeper Christian Starkie was voted Goal Keeper Of The Tournament.



Ben Bishop said that while they had hoped to return with a medal, the team had played well and learnt much from the experience.



“It was a tough way to finish, but I’ve been so proud to see how each of the players have applied themselves throughout the tournament.



“We have had some invaluable experiences, both on and off the field. The tough competition from some incredible teams has given us great focus on where we need to develop, particularly around our abilities in ball execution and being consistent performers throughout a match,” said Bishop, adding he had no doubt the tour helped a number of players get closer to their ambition to represent Australia as a Kookaburra.



The tournament, played in Madrid (Spain) from June 10 to 16, included some of the strongest hockey nations with Great Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands, India, Germany, Austria and Spain giving the Australians plenty of international game practice.



The team 18-man strong team, led by Bishop, Assistant Coach Brent Livermore and Team Manager Andrew Smith consists of players from around Australia:



(Name, surname, state)



Cade BANDITT QLD

Jonathan BRETHERTON VIC

Tom BROWN NSW

Nathan EPHRAUMS VIC

Harrison FARRELL QLD

Michael FRANCIS QLD

Dane GAVRANICH WA

Sam GRAY NSW

Liam HART QLD

Tom HARVEY WA

Ehren HAZELL NSW

Max HENDRY VIC

Brayden KING WA

Dylan MARTIN NSW

Sam MCCULLOCH TAS

Alistair MURRAY WA

Daine RICHARDS NSW

Christian STARKIE WA

Ben WHITE VIC



Hockey Australia media release