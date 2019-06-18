



On Sunday 23 June Great Britain face New Zealand at Harlequins’ Twickenham Stoop Stadium in the final home games of the FIH Pro League with the men commencing the day at 2pm before the women’s match at 4:30pm – both games will also be shown live on BT Sport.





It will be the biggest attendance since the London 2012 Olympic Games with tickets still available for a historic day that will see hockey played in a rugby stadium for the first time in the UK using ground-breaking new technology - click HERE to get your tickets.



Ahead of the landmark day, GB men’s goalkeeper George Pinner revealed his excitement at the venture:







“It’s really exciting, being able to put a pitch down in a stadium like The Stoop is something that we’ve not been able to see in this country before. This is on another level in terms of the technology so it’s going to be fantastic for hockey in this country to see that happen. By all accounts tickets are selling well and I think it’ll be a great experience as a player.



“I think it’ll be brilliant, our support at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre has been incredible across the FIH Pro League and I think it’s got better game on game. I’d love to have The Stoop looking full and to hear the crowd from the first minute really cheering us on. It’s a bit of a cliché but having that 12th man would be fantastic.”







The team has been involved in some gripping matches during the FIH Pro League campaign, notably coming from 4-1 down to beat Spain 6-5 earlier in the league, with Phil Roper and Sam Ward sitting joint second in the top scorers list as the team has demonstrated it’s attacking strengths.



Ahead of Sunday’s match, Pinner spoke about the excitement levels the team has brought with the side still holding hopes of a top four finish should other results go their way:



“Our game is attacking, it’s on the front foot, if you speak to anyone who’s been to any of our home matches, even the ones we’ve lost, they have not been dull affairs.



“There’s a lot of excitement in the squad. Competition for places is great at the moment, we’ve got some real depth, so training has been a really good quality and very competitive because everyone wants to be in that 18-man squad.



“There’s also other things on it, we could potentially still qualify for that top four but as a team the focus is on playing well to get picked then playing well to deliver a really good performance for people to cheer about.



“We’re approaching the game in the same way regardless of what the result could mean for us in terms of our finish in the FIH Pro League. Most importantly for us, it's been a great competition for us, both in terms of results and the attendances of support we’ve had. We just want to keep that going and end with what will hopefully be our best performance, our best crowd and who knows what else it could bring with it.



“To anyone considering whether to go to The Stoop on Sunday I’d say please do come and give us a try. I think anyone that has watched us in the FIH Pro League before, even if they’re new to hockey, has come away saying that it was a great afternoon’s hockey, so please do come and support us on Sunday.”



Tickets for the game are available to purchase by clicking HERE



Great Britain Hockey media release