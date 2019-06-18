Hiroshima (JPN)



Fixtures (GMT +9)



18 Jun 2019 URU v POL (Pool A) 0 - 0

18 Jun 2019 IND v FIJ (Pool A) 11 - 0

18 Jun 2019 JPN v MEX (Pool B) 6 - 0

18 Jun 2019 RUS v CHI (Pool B)



19 June is a rest Day



Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 3 3 0 0 20 1 19 9 2 Poland 3 1 1 1 6 5 1 4 3 Uruguay 3 1 1 1 5 4 1 4 4 Fiji 3 0 0 3 0 21 -21 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Chile 2 2 0 0 10 1 9 6 2 Japan 3 2 0 1 9 4 5 6 3 Russia 2 1 0 1 7 2 5 3 4 Mexico 3 0 0 3 0 19 -19 0

