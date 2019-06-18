Le Touquet (FRA)



Fixtures (GMT +2)



18 Jun 2019 11:15 UKR v KOR (Pool B)

18 Jun 2019 13:30 SCO v EGY (Pool A)

18 Jun 2019 15:45 IRL v SGP (Pool A)

18 Jun 2019 18:00 FRA v CHI (Pool B)



19 June is a rest Day



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Egypt 2 2 0 0 5 1 4 6 2 Scotland 2 1 0 1 7 4 3 3 3 Ireland 2 1 0 1 5 4 1 3 4 Singapore 2 0 0 2 0 8 -8 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 France 2 1 1 0 10 2 8 4 2 Korea 2 1 1 0 4 2 2 4 3 Chile 2 0 1 1 3 5 -2 1 4 Ukraine 2 0 1 1 3 11 -8 1

