By K. Rajan



PETALING JAYA: The Youth and Sports Ministry and the National Sports Council (NSC) are considering to continue funding the women’s hockey team until the end of the year.





This came in light of the Malaysian Tigress’ impressive outing at the FIH Series Finals in Ireland where they finished third last week.



However their hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games took a dent as they failed to enter the final.



But, the world No. 22, still have a chance to book their ticket if they can be among the four top ranked non-qualified teams after the qualifying rounds.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal thanked the Youth and Sports Ministry and the NSC for their support and reckoned that the team deserve it due to their recent track record.



“The funding is initially for them to reach the next round of the Olympic qualifiers but now they are looking at extending it until the end of the year,” said Subahan yesterday.



“Just four years ago the team were the whipping boys but look at them now. They have beaten higher-ranked oppositions and have gained respect.



“Things are certainly looking good as we also have a larger pool of players now.



“We actually spent more money on them than the men. Last year we spent RM2mil to expose them on the international stage and it’s starting to bear fruit.



“The funding will also keep the team’s momentum going and help expose players especially the youngsters to a higher level of competition which is vital for their development.”



