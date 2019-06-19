



Hockey meets rugby on Sunday 23 June as Great Britain’s men and women play their final FIH Pro League games against New Zealand in a double header match at Harlequins’ Twickenham Stoop Stadium





With the biggest attendance since the 2012 Olympic Games expected, Tickets are still available for a historic day which will see hockey played inside a rugby stadium for the first time in the UK.



Ahead of the landmark occasion, GB trio Giselle Ansley, Anna Toman and Amy Tennant all encouraged supporters to secure their tickets for what looks set to be an unmissable day:



“There is no decision, just be there.” Said Ansley, “If you watched the Netherlands match on tv and you want a piece of the action then please come and support us on Sunday, it’s set to be a fantastic weekend with both the men’s and the women’s games, so it should be really good.”







After playing out a gripping match against the Netherlands in front of a packed Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre last time out, Toman is looking forward to playing in front of an even bigger crowd against New Zealand on Sunday:



“If you saw what happened in the Netherlands match, I think Sunday will be even better. I think the crowd has been absolutely fantastic, the roar when we go forward has been brilliant so if we can get another 5,000 in at The Stoop it will really help us out as a squad so please get your tickets.”







Having produced several stunning saves during that match against the Dutch last time out, ‘keeper Tennant also spoke of the excitement levels watching live international hockey brings:



“If you’ve never watched a live game before it’s so fast and so good, the atmosphere is incredible. There’s still tickets available so please get them as we really appreciate your support.”



Tickets for the double header are available t0 purchase by clicking HERE



Great Britain Hockey media release