Mitch Wynd







With qualification for the FIH Pro League finals secured, Australia faces an immediate test against a quality Belgian team in Antwerp on Wednesday.





The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos secured their finals places with victories over Germany in Krefeld on Sunday, the men winning 2-1 and the women 3-1.



When Australia last played Belgium – in Melbourne during March, the visitors won both matches in the double header (1-4 men, 1-2 women).



The match will be Savannah Fitzpatrick’s 50th cap for the Hockeyroos.



After the victory in Germany, the Hockeyroos are in third place with 30 points from 14 matches and a points percentage of 71.43.



Meanwhile, the Kookaburras got themselves back onto the winners’ list after a shootout defeat to Great Britain and a regulation time defeat to Spain.



They remain on top of the FIH Pro League standings with 26 points from 12 matches and a points percentage of 72.22.



Both matches will be televised live on Kayo Sports and FOX SPORTS 503 on Thursday morning, starting from 2:30am (AEST) for the Hockeyroos and 4:30am (AEST) for the Kookaburras.



Follow both @Kookaburras and @Hockeyroos for live match updates.



Thursday 20 June – Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp



Belgium v Hockeyroos – 2:30am AEST

Belgium v Kookaburras – 4:30am AEST



Hockeyroos 19-member squad:



Athlete (Hometown, State)



Jocelyn Bartram (Albury, NSW)

Edwina Bone (Orange, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Lily Brazel (Sydney, NSW) *Plays for VIC

Emily Chalker (Crookwell, NSW)

Jane Claxton (Adelaide, SA)

Kalindi Commerford (Ulladulla, NSW) *Plays for ACT

Madison Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Savannah Fitzpatrick (Cabarita Beach, NSW) *Plays for QLD

Rebecca Greiner (Bundaberg, QLD)

Jodie Kenny (Wamuran, QLD)

Rachael Lynch (Warrandyte, VIC)

Ambrosia Malone (Burleigh, QLD)

Georgina Morgan (Armidale, NSW)

Kaitlin Nobbs (Newington, NSW)

Brooke Peris (Darwin, NT)

Grace Stewart (Gerringong, NSW)

Renee Taylor (Everton Park, QLD)

Sophie Taylor (Melbourne, VIC)

Mariah Williams (Parkes, NSW)



Kookaburras 21-member squad:



Athlete (Hometown, State)



Jacob Anderson (Mackay, QLD)

Daniel Beale (Brisbane, QLD)

Tim Brand (Chatswood, NSW)

Andrew Charter (Canberra, ACT)

Tom Craig (Lane Cove, NSW)

Matthew Dawson (Killarney Vale, NSW)

Blake Govers (Wollongong, NSW)

Jake Harvie (Dardanup, WA)

Jack Hayes (Wollongong, NSW)

Jeremy Hayward (Darwin, NT)

Tim Howard (Wakerley, QLD)

Tyler Lovell (Perth, WA)

Trent Mitton (Perth, WA)

Eddie Ockenden (Hobart, TAS)

Flynn Ogilvie (Wollongong, NSW)

Lachlan Sharp (Lithgow, NSW)

Josh Simmonds (Melbourne, VIC)

Matthew Swann (Mackay, QLD)

Corey Weyer (Biggera Waters, QLD)

Jacob Whetton (Brisbane, QLD)

Aran Zalewski (Margaret River, WA)



Hockey Australia media release