Gurjit Kaur converted four penalty corners and Monika scored a brace as India beat Fiji 11-0 in the final Pool A fixture of the FIH Women's series finals at Hiroshima.



Team Sportstar





Penalty-corner specialist Gurjit Kaur scored four as the India women's hockey team defeated Fiji 11-0 and advanced to the semifinals of the FIH Women's Series Finals at Hiroshima on Tuesday.





India, the top-ranked side, had already assured top spot in Pool A before the match began, courtesy a goalless draw between Poland and Uruguay, who finish second and third in the group, respectively.



Lalremsiami opened the scoring for India in the fourth minute and the Fiji goalkeeper saw four more goals go past her by the end of the first quarter. Gurjit Kaur scored the last of those from a penalty corner in the final minute of the quarter. She converted three more penalty corners in the second quarter and gave India an 8-0 lead at the half-time break.



The third and fourth quarters saw more resilience from Fiji as it restricted India to scoring just three more goals. However, it never threatened India going forward.



Skipper Rani Rampal scored India's second goal but missed a penalty stroke in the second quarter. Monika chipped in with two goals. Vandana, Lilima Minz and Navneet scored a goal each as India completed a 11-0 rout of Fiji.



India will face the winner of the crossover match between Uruguay and the team that finishes second in Pool B, in the semfinal.



In the last Pool B match of the day world no 25 stunned world no 16 Chile 5-2 to finish at the top. India will face the winner of the cross over match between Chile and Uruguay in the semifinal on Saturday, while Russia will face the winner of the cross over match between Poland and Japan in the second semifinal.



