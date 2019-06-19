FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 - Day 5
Hiroshima (JPN)
Results and Fixtures (GMT + 9)
18 Jun 2019 URU v POL (Pool A) 0 - 0
18 Jun 2019 IND v FIJ (Pool A) 11 - 0
18 Jun 2019 JPN v MEX (Pool B) 6 - 0
18 Jun 2019 RUS v CHI (Pool B) 5 - 2
19 June is a rest day
20 Jun 2019 15:45 POL v JPN (QF)
20 Jun 2019 18:00 CHI v URU (QF)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Final Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|India
|3
|3
|0
|0
|20
|1
|19
|9
|2
|Poland
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|4
|3
|Uruguay
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|4
|4
|Fiji
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|21
|-21
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Russia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|4
|8
|6
|2
|Chile
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|6
|6
|6
|3
|Japan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|4
|5
|6
|4
|Mexico
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|19
|-19
|0