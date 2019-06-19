



A sensational late winner by Kenny Bain gave Scotland men a 3-2 win over Egypt in their final Pool match of FIH Series Finals in Le Touquet. The result puts the Scots in at least the quarter finals as they progress in the tournament.





Scotland got off to a quick start and took charge of the opening quarter. Their closest chance for a goal in the opening stages came after some good play by Cammy Golden gave Kenny Bain a half chance but his strike went wide of the goal.



In the second quarter Egypt took the lead through a lovely drag flick by Amr Ibrahim into the top right corner to make it Scotland 0-1 Egypt.



Scotland pegged Egypt back and got a deserved equaliser before half time. A swift attack down the left was finished off by Golden sliding in at the far post to level the scores. Scotland 1-1 Egypt.



In the second half the Blue Sticks were playing some slick hockey as they went in search of goals.



Duncan Riddell put Scotland 2-1 ahead against Egypt when he finished off a lovely penalty corner routine finished at a tight angle. Riddell was himself the injector and after a quick exchange at the top of the D it was Riddell who picked his spot at pace.



Soon after the second there was a great chance to go 3-1 ahead but the ball bounced off a Scottish stick in the Egyptian D, and was cleared.



A late rally by Egypt in the final quarter brought them an equaliser. Another quality Ibrahim drag flick flew into the top left corner to make it 2-2.



There were just 40 second left on clock when Scotland scored a sensational winner. From a penalty corner, another nice routine at the top of the D let Bain smash it against the backboard to make it 3-2.



Goal scorer of Scotland’s winner Kenny Bain said, “Egypt are a good team. We didn’t know much about them as we hadn’t seen them in a long time. We knew they were good, we knew they had some really talented players and a system that was going to be difficult to play against. We dealt with it well; though we made it a bit hard for ourselves at times with missed opportunities, but the good thing is that we’re making them.



“We have a really young talented team and what was amazing is that they looked really mature at the end phase there. To get the corner, the composure Cammy Golden showed was incredible, and I’m always ready when the nerves are on and we pulled it off. We’re really happy.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release