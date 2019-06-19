Le Touquet (FRA)



Results and Fixtures (GMT +2)



18 Jun 2019 UKR v KOR (Pool B) 2 - 8

18 Jun 2019 SCO v EGY (Pool A) 3 - 2

18 Jun 2019 IRL v SGP (Pool A) 11 - 0

18 Jun 2019 FRA v CHI (Pool B) 3 - 0



19 June is a rest day



20 Jun 2019 15:30 SCO v CHI (QF)

20 Jun 2019 18:00 KOR v EGY (QF)



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Final Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Ireland 3 2 0 1 16 4 12 6 2 Scotland 3 2 0 1 10 6 4 6 3 Egypt 3 2 0 1 7 4 3 6 4 Singapore 3 0 0 3 0 19 -19 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 France 3 2 1 0 13 2 11 7 2 Korea 3 2 1 0 12 4 8 7 3 Chile 3 0 1 2 3 8 -5 1 4 Ukraine 3 0 1 2 5 19 -14 1

