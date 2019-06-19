Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH Men's Series Finals Le Touquet-Paris Plage 2019 - Day 5

Published on Wednesday, 19 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 48
Le Touquet (FRA)

Results and Fixtures (GMT +2)

18 Jun 2019    UKR v KOR (Pool B)     2 - 8
18 Jun 2019    SCO v EGY (Pool A)     3 - 2
18 Jun 2019      IRL v SGP (Pool A)         11 - 0
18 Jun 2019     FRA v CHI (Pool B)         3 - 0

19 June is a rest day

20 Jun 2019 15:30     SCO v CHI (QF)
20 Jun 2019 18:00     KOR v EGY (QF)

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Final Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Ireland 3 2 0 1 16 4 12 6
2 Scotland 3 2 0 1 10 6 4 6
3 Egypt 3 2 0 1 7 4 3 6
4 Singapore 3 0 0 3 0 19 -19 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 France 3 2 1 0 13 2 11 7
2 Korea 3 2 1 0 12 4 8 7
3 Chile 3 0 1 2 3 8 -5 1
4 Ukraine 3 0 1 2 5 19 -14 1

FIH Match Centre

