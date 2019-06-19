FIH Men's Series Finals Le Touquet-Paris Plage 2019 - Day 5
Le Touquet (FRA)
Results and Fixtures (GMT +2)
18 Jun 2019 UKR v KOR (Pool B) 2 - 8
18 Jun 2019 SCO v EGY (Pool A) 3 - 2
18 Jun 2019 IRL v SGP (Pool A) 11 - 0
18 Jun 2019 FRA v CHI (Pool B) 3 - 0
19 June is a rest day
20 Jun 2019 15:30 SCO v CHI (QF)
20 Jun 2019 18:00 KOR v EGY (QF)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Final Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ireland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|16
|4
|12
|6
|2
|Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|6
|4
|6
|3
|Egypt
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|6
|4
|Singapore
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|19
|-19
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|France
|3
|2
|1
|0
|13
|2
|11
|7
|2
|Korea
|3
|2
|1
|0
|12
|4
|8
|7
|3
|Chile
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|4
|Ukraine
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|19
|-14
|1