



INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Tracey Fuchs, one of the top field hockey players at all levels in the United States in the past 40 years, is among 12 individuals who will be inducted in the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) National High School Hall of Fame on Sunday, June 30 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, Ind. The 37th Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on the third day of the 100th annual NFHS Summer Meeting.





Fuchs is the first field hockey athlete to be inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame. She set season (82) and career (171) records for goals scored at Centereach (New York) High School in the early 1980s and is still second and third, respectively, in the NFHS’ National High School Sports Record Book 35 years later.



Fuchs, who helped Centereach claim the 1983 New York State Public High School Athletic Association state title, scored a goal in a national-record 51 consecutive games. She scored 3.3 goals per game in one season and 1.92 goals per game for her entire career. Fuchs honed her skills on Long Island by competing in street hockey games against boys as well as her three sisters who also played the sport.



At Centereach High School, Fuchs played for the late Coach Nancy Cole, one of the leading field hockey coaches in the nation who was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in 2006.



While Fuchs was undoubtedly one of the top field hockey players in the country when she graduated from Centereach in 1984, by the time her active playing days concluded almost 20 years later, she was referred to as the “Michael Jordan of Field Hockey.”



At the University of Connecticut, Fuchs was a three-time All-American and helped the Huskies to the 1985 NCAA Field Hockey Championship. She was named Player of the Year, broke seven school scoring records and was presented the Honda Broderick Award as the best player in the nation.



As amazing as her performances were in Centereach and Storrs, the best was yet to come. Fuchs was selected to the U.S. Women's National Team at the age of 20 and became an icon in the sport as a 17-year member of the national squad, including 14 years as captain.



Fuchs participated in four World Cups (1990, 1994, 1998, 2002) and helped the United States to the bronze medal in 1994. She was a member of the U.S. Olympic team in 1988 and 1996, and she played in five Pan American Games with four silver medals and one bronze medal. Fuchs was selected Player of the Year two times and played in more international matches (268) than any player in USA Field Hockey history.



Since her playing days concluded, Fuchs has directed her energies to coaching and has enjoyed equal success. Fuchs coached the Junior U.S. Women's National Team and was a member of the coaching staff for the 2006 World Cup in Madrid. From 1996 to 2008, Fuchs was an assistant coach at the University of Michigan, helping the Wolverines to four Big Ten Conference titles and one NCAA championship.



Fuchs was named head field hockey coach at Northwestern University in 2009 and has revitalized the program at the Evanston, Ill., school the past 10 years. She led her team to the 2013 Big Ten Conference title, 2014 Big Ten Conference Tournament championship and NCAA Elite Eight in 2017.



The National High School Hall of Fame was started in 1982 by the NFHS to honor high school athletes, coaches, contest officials, administrators, fine arts coaches/directors and others for their extraordinary achievements and accomplishments in high school sports and activity programs. This year’s class increases the number in the Hall of Fame to 482.



The 12 individuals were chosen after a two-level selection process involving a screening committee composed of active high school state association administrators, coaches and officials, and a final selection committee composed of coaches, former athletes, state association officials, media representatives and education leaders. Nominations were made through NFHS member associations.



Other inductees in the 2019 class:



ATHLETES: Derrick Brooks, football, Pensacola (Florida) Washington High School; Dusty Baker, football, basketball, baseball, and track and field, Sacramento (California) Del Campo High School; Damon Bailey, basketball, Bedford (Indiana) North Lawrence High School; and Seimone Augustus, basketball, Baton Rouge (Louisiana) Capitol High School.



COACHES: D.W. Rutledge, football, Converse (Texas) Judson High School; Jerry Boatner, baseball, Collinsville (Mississippi) West Lauderdale High School; and Joe Gilbert, multi-sport coach, Barnsdall (Oklahoma) High School.



ADMINISTRATORS: Bob Gardner, executive director, National Federation of State High School Associations, Indianapolis, Indiana; and Charles W. Whitten (D), chief executive officer, National Federation of State High School Associations, Chicago, Illinois.



OFFICIAL: Ralph Stout (D), football, basketball, Mountain City, Tennessee.



CONTRIBUTOR: Ginny Honomichl, state and national coaching leader, Baldwin City (Kansas) High School, Baldwin City, Kansas.



This press release was written by Luke Modrovsky, a 2019 summer intern in the NFHS Publications/Communications Department. He is a senior sports management and communication studies student at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.



###



Content Courtesy of National Federation of State High School Association



USFHA media release