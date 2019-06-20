Advertises for new junior men’s hockey coach





Jude Felix. Photo Credit: TH



Hockey India on Wednesday sacked the junior men’s hockey team coach Jude Felix after the National side finished a disappointing sixth in the just-concluded eight-nation tournament in Madrid.





The development came to light after HI advertised for the position on its official website on Wednesday.



A source in HI said the decision to remove Jude was on expected lines following a series of below-par performances by the reigning junior world champions.



“It was expected, especially after India’s below-par performance in the recent eight-nation tournament in Madrid,” the HI source told PTI.



In that tournament earlier this month, the Indian colts lost 0-4 to Australia, 2-3 to Netherlands, 1-3 to Spain and 1-2 to Great Britain. India’s only win in the event was against Austria (4-2).



Jude, who took over the reins in August 2017, confirmed the development. “Yes, I am no longer the coach of the junior team. I was conveyed the decision 2-3 days via an email,” he said.



According to the advertisement published by HI on its website, the new coach will be given a contract till December 31, 2021 i.e. till the Junior World Cup, subject to the satisfactory completion of a six-month probation period. The last date for the submission of applications is July 5.



Our Special Correspondent adds from Bengaluru:



Felix felt the Indian team had come a long way during his tenure, a period in which the side also won a silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games.



“The team has improved a lot in the last two years,” he said. “I was 100% sure we were going to win the Junior World Cup (in 2020). But I was never sure of my own position; I was just working from camp to camp.



“The teams that we played (in Madrid) all fielded a lot of older players who won’t be featuring in the Junior World Cup, whereas we had the same bunch that we intended to take to the tournament next year.”



The Hindu