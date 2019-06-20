By The Hockey Paper





Kelly Jonker’s late goal denied Great Britain PIC:WORLDSPORTPICS



Defender Giselle Ansley says New Zealand are in for a rough ride at Twickenham Stoop after GB women’s cruel defeat to the Dutch.





Ansley flicked a wonderful penalty corner strike, only to be denied by the video umpire with the ball failing to go fully over the circle as Holland won with a late goal.



“I think that’s the best flick I’ve ever done, hence the most embarrassing celebration, even more embarrassing by the fact it was disallowed,” said Ansley.



Great Britain put in one of their best Pro League performances under coach Mark Hager – you could say both Dutch matches, including their 2-0 away defeat, have showcased their best – ahead of their final Pro League match on Sunday.



Ansley added: “We are improving and that’s absolutely vital for what’s coming up for the rest of the summer. New Zealand are going to get it I think!”



“We’ve not had the results we’ve wanted in this Pro League and our performances haven’t been good enough.



“We showed to ourselves more than anything that it is then there and we have a long way to go.”



The Stoop match will be Great Britain’s last home encounter of the summer before they revert to England ahead of the EuroHockey Championships in August.



Subscribe to The Hockey Paper to stay in touch with our unrivalled coverage over the summer.



Don’t miss our Stoop review! Subscribe by June 24 to receive your copy!



The Hockey Paper