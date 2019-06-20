

Maddie Hinch of Great Britain



Maddie Hinch, Mikey Hoare and Rhys Smith have returned to the Great Britain team for this Sunday's historic games against Great Britain at the Twickenham Stoop.





Three-time FIH World Goalkeeper of the Year Hinch is set to play her third game in the FIH Pro League, and replaces Amy Tennant in the 18-strong team.



For the men, Wimbledon's experienced defender Mikey Hoare returns in place of Ollie Willars, while exciting youngster Rhys Smith is recalled with David Condon missing out. Chris Grassick and Ashley Jackson retain their places, having returned from lengthy absences in our last game. Danny Kerry's side will still be aiming for a top four finish and a place in the Grand Final going into the final weekend's play.



With almost 11,000 tickets already sold, these matches will be the biggest games of hockey on these shores since the London 2012 Olympics. Tickets remain on sale from only £11.50 Under 18s and £34 adults.



The revolutionary pitch technology is now in place and the teams will train on the surface this week.



Timings

Sun 23 June, Twickenham Stoop

Great Britain men vs New Zealand 2pm

Great Britain women vs New Zealand 4:30pm



Men's squad:

David Ames (Holcombe) (ENG)

Brendan Creed (Surbiton) (ENG)

Adam Dixon (Beeston) (ENG) (C)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton) (SCO)

James Gall (Surbiton) (ENG)

Harry Gibson (Surbiton) (ENG) (GK)

Chris Grassick (Surbiton) (SCO)

Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Mikey Hoare (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Ashley Jackson (Old Georgians) (ENG)

Harry Martin (Hampstead & Westminster) (ENG)

George Pinner (Old Georgians) (ENG) (GK)

Phil Roper (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Ian Sloan (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Rhys Smith (East Grinstead) (ENG)

Tom Sorsby (Surbiton) (ENG)

Zach Wallace (Surbiton) (ENG)

Jack Waller (Wimbledon) (ENG)



Women's squad:

Giselle Ansley (Surbiton) (ENG)

Grace Balsdon (Canterbury) (ENG)

Esme Burge (University of Nottingham) (ENG)

Sarah Evans (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton) (ENG) (GK)

Maddie Hinch (SCHC) (ENG) (GK)

Tess Howard (Durham University) (ENG)

Jo Hunter (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sarah Jones (Holcombe) (WAL)

Hannah Martin (Surbiton) (ENG)

Lizzie Neal (Loughborough Students) (ENG)

Lily Owsley (University of Birmingham) (ENG)

Hollie Pearne-Webb (Surbiton) (ENG) (C)

Izzy Petter (Surbiton) (ENG)

Sarah Robertson (Hampstead & Westminster) (SCO)

Anna Toman (Wimbledon) (ENG)

Susannah Townsend (Canterbury) (ENG)

Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead) (ENG)



Permutations

The men's team remain in with a chance of making the Grand Final of the FIH Pro League by finishing in the top four. The simplest route to qualification is for us to win our final game, and for either Argentina to take no more than two points from their final two games or for the Netherlands to lose both their last two.

Games in the FIH Pro League must end with a winner, so if a game is drawn in normal time, a shootout will follow.



Tickets

Seats remain on sale now, as follows:

Category A (limited availability): Adult £45, Under 18 £15

Category B: Adult: £34, Under 18 £11.50

Please note that a ticket includes entry to both the men's and women's games.



Premium Experiences

We have one remaining hospitality box - contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for details.



Matchday

We have complete matchday and travel info available here; please take particular note of key train information.



TV coverage

Both matches are live on BT Sport.



