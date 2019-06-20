19 Jun 2019 BEL v AUS (RR) 1 - 0 Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp

20 Jun 2019 19:30 (GMT +2) NED v ARG (RR) SV Kampong, Utrecht



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Netherlands 14 13 0 0 1 36 8 28 39 92.9 2 Argentina 14 9 4 0 1 28 12 16 35 83.3 3 Australia 15 9 1 1 4 34 20 14 30 66.7 4 Germany 15 8 0 2 5 31 22 9 26 57.8 5 Belgium 15 6 1 1 7 20 25 -5 21 46.7 6 New Zealand 15 6 0 0 9 28 29 -1 18 40.0 7 China 16 4 0 2 10 27 40 -13 14 29.2 8 Great Britain 15 2 2 1 10 19 36 -17 11 24.4 9 United States 15 1 1 2 11 13 44 -31 7 15.6

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



