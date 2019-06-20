2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - 20 June
19 Jun 2019 BEL v AUS (RR) 1 - 0 Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp
20 Jun 2019 19:30 (GMT +2) NED v ARG (RR) SV Kampong, Utrecht
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Unofficial Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Win Draws
|Loss Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|Percent
|1
|Netherlands
|14
|13
|0
|0
|1
|36
|8
|28
|39
|92.9
|2
|Argentina
|14
|9
|4
|0
|1
|28
|12
|16
|35
|83.3
|3
|Australia
|15
|9
|1
|1
|4
|34
|20
|14
|30
|66.7
|4
|Germany
|15
|8
|0
|2
|5
|31
|22
|9
|26
|57.8
|5
|Belgium
|15
|6
|1
|1
|7
|20
|25
|-5
|21
|46.7
|6
|New Zealand
|15
|6
|0
|0
|9
|28
|29
|-1
|18
|40.0
|7
|China
|16
|4
|0
|2
|10
|27
|40
|-13
|14
|29.2
|8
|Great Britain
|15
|2
|2
|1
|10
|19
|36
|-17
|11
|24.4
|9
|United States
|15
|1
|1
|2
|11
|13
|44
|-31
|7
|15.6
The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.
