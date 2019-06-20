19 Jun 2019 NED v ARG (RR) 2 - 2 (Shoot out 2/4 - 4/ 5) SV Kampong, Utrecht

19 Jun 2019 BEL v AUS (RR) 0 - 2 Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Australia 13 9 0 2 2 36 25 11 29 74.4 2 Belgium 13 7 1 2 3 48 28 20 25 64.1 3 Netherlands 13 5 3 2 3 36 28 8 23 59.0 4 Argentina* 13 6 1 1 4 30 32 -2 22 56.4 5 Germany* 14 4 3 1 5 30 38 -8 20 47.6 6 Great Britain 13 5 1 2 5 33 31 2 19 48.7 7 Spain 14 2 5 0 7 33 45 -12 16 38.1 8 New Zealand 13 0 0 4 9 26 45 -19 4 10.3

* A cancelled match contributes 1 point to each team's results that is not shown in the tables as a cancelled match

The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.



