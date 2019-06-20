

Natalie Sourisseau gets away from Carlota Petchame of Spain. Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Canada’s first test at the 2019 FIH Series Finals was a big one: taking on the hosts, world number-7, Spain. It wasn’t the start Canada had hoped for as Spain showed their energy right off the push back by blasting a long ball into the circle, collected and finished nicely by Carola Salvatella. Canada responded well by controlling the ball and making scattered forays into the Spanish zone.



With five minutes remaining in the first quarter, Brie Stairs collected the ball outside the circle, dashed into the area and smashed a beautiful backhand shot past the Spanish keeper. With the goal, Stairs now has 90 international goals in her career. She is already the most prolific goal scorer in Canadian history and added to her total today.



“We got off to a bit of a slow start but I thought we responded really well,” said Stairs. “For me, it’s always nice to contribute, whether it’s earning a PC, scoring, getting an assist. Especially nice in a major competition against a good team like Spain.”



Canada came out firing in the second half, threatening with early chances but couldn’t break the deadlock. Spain attempted long passes attempting to breach Canada’s defense several times during the first and second half, but Canada defended well and largely kept the ball in the Spanish half. Canada dominated the possession in the third and fourth quarters, but the Spanish defense held strong. Despite a flurry of late chances from the Canadians, the game finished as a 1-1 tie.



“I thought we controlled and played really well in the second half, it’s too bad we couldn’t finish any of our chances in the second half,” Stairs said. “Even though we didn’t get the result we wanted, we still got a point and now it’s about getting prepared for our next game and keep working towards our goal.”



Field Hockey Canada media release