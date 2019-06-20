FIH Women's Series Finals Valencia 2019 - Day 2
Valencia (ESP)
Results and Fixtures (GMT +2)
19 Jun 2019 BLR v NAM (Pool A) 7 - 0
19 Jun 2019 ITA v THA (Pool B) 7 - 0
19 Jun 2019 RSA v WAL (Pool B) 2 - 2
19 Jun 2019 ESP v CAN (Pool A) 1 - 1
20 Jun 2019 17:00 WAL v THA (Pool B)
20 Jun 2019 19:00 ITA v RSA (Pool B)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belarus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Spain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Italy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Thailand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0