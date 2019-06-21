By Jugjet Singh





The competition, that is the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) ended more than three months ago but the teams, notably the podium finishers, have yet to get their prize money, The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) still owe their clubs RM430,000, in prize money.





The national league ended on March 2 but the teams that finished on the podium have yet to receive their prize money.



MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, when asked about the issue, said the debt will be cleared in three weeks’ time.



He admitted that the situation has come about due to slower delivery of funds in sponsorship from the private sector and government while MHC found themselves financially stretched by several programmes.



“We are a little tied up this year because there were many tournaments as well as overseas tours to take care of and the money has only been trickling in from the government as well as sponsors.”



“But rest assured, like the previous years under my administration, the prize money will be cleared in three weeks time,” said Subahan.



Explaining the situation, Subahan said: “We actually had to fork out from MHC’s coffers more than RM600,000 while waiting for money from the government and sponsors.



“We have solid backing for the money, but the process is slow and takes time while we have to continue with our tournaments as well as (overseas) Tours for the men’s and women’s teams.



“This year, we also hosted the men’s FIH Series Finals. The money from sponsors and government support has been slowly coming in. And some was used to send the women’s team to Ireland for the Series Finals.



“We also have to get ready for the men’s tour of Europe soon,” said Subahan.



The women went on a tour of Italy and Scotland before heading to Ireland where they bagged a bronze.



And since the men’s team have earned a spot in the second round of the Olympic Qualifier in November, they will head for Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and South Korea this month to get ready for the knockout.



In the men’s division of the MHL, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) head the ‘IOU’ list on RM160,000 while Terenggahu Hockey Team are owed RM140,000.



MHC also owe Tenaga Nasional RM160,000, but the team’s chief coach Nor Saiful Zaini said it not a big worry for them.



“Tenaga Nasional has a good structure to take care of players and so, it (late payment) has not really affected us. But I can’t speak for the other clubs,” said Nor Saiful.



According to Subahan, MHC had paid the umpires and officials for the national league before Hari Raya and the rest will be sorted out as promised, like in previous years.



