



Due to demand for Women’s EuroHockey Championship II tickets in Glasgow this August, Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce additional seating for the tournament.





Tickets for the Tartan Hearts Stand will go on sale to Scottish Hockey members from 21 June – 1 July, in a special members’ pre-sale, before being released on general sale from 9am on 1 July.



Scottish Hockey members’ who are subscribed to Scottish Hockey’s monthly email newsletter will receive a special ticket link via email to take advantage of the pre-sale.



The Tartan Hearts stand will be uncovered and will face the main stand; increasing capacity by a third at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



It means there’s now tickets available for the sold out final and opening day; and more opportunity for tickets for other days that are fast selling out.



40 new Tournament Passes are also available to secure a seat for every match of the tournament at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



CEO of Scottish Hockey David Sweetman said, “We are delighted at the level of support shown for the Scotland women’s national team in EuroHockey Championship II this summer. There’s also great interest from fans of the competing nations to come to Glasgow and cheer on their team.



“The tournament is a tremendous showcase for women’s hockey and to have such a great level of interest in the event is really exciting.



“Scottish Hockey is committed to putting on a world-class event at the Women’s Euros this summer, so to bring in an extra stand really shows how we’re taking our events to the next level. I can’t wait to cheer on the players this summer with all the supporters coming to Glasgow.”



Women’s EuroHockey Championship II will be held in Glasgow from 4-10 August 2019, and will see some top international hockey teams competing in Glasgow.



Scotland women will compete in the action-packed tournament, as they battle for promotion in front of a vibrant home crowd to regain their status at the top table of European hockey.



Also taking to the pitch in Glasgow will be Italy; Wales; Czech Republic; Austria; Ukraine; Poland and Turkey. The top two teams will be promoted to the top division of European hockey, while the bottom two will be relegated.



Scottish Hockey Union media release