



In anticipation of the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming FIH Pro League match, here is a scouting report you’ll want to review before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Saturday, June 22, 2019



Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



Location: Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster, Pa.



Opponent: Germany



FIH World Ranking: 5



Head to Head: These two teams previously met in the FIH Pro League back on April 30 in Mönchengladbach, Germany. In that contest Germany got on the scoreboard first, but consistent pressure saw USA equalize at the end of the third. A penalty stroke goal in the final quarter by Die Danas turned out to be the game-decider as USA fell 2-1.



Before that, USA and Germany last met at the 2017 FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa in the title game in front of a sold-out crowd at Wits University. After being scoreless at the half, Germany found the backboard in the third quarter. USA used pure grit and determination to find the equalizer off a penalty stroke late in the game. This forced shootouts where USA came out on top 3-2 to become champions.

What You Need to Know: Following their wonderful Olympic bronze medal success at Rio 2016, Germany have continued to look like a team that can challenge the very best in the world. They produced some sparkling performances at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London 2018, defeating South Africa, Argentina and eventual bronze medalists Spain to top the Pool and reach the quarter-ﬁnals. Spain’s Red Sticks gained revenge against



Die Danas in the quarterﬁnal match, edging to a 1-0 win over their European rivals. Despite that surprise defeat, Germany’s outstanding displays in the pool phase provided plenty of evidence that the current Germany team, coached by former Belgium men’s international Xavier Reckinger, are a class act.



The initial squad named by Reckinger for the FIH Pro League contains plenty of quality and youthful promise, being led by hugely experienced defender, midﬁelder and captain Janne Müller-Wieland, who has over 250 caps to her name. Charlotte Stapenhorst is one of the best young attackers in the game, while Lena Micheel, Elisa Gräve and FIH Young Player of the Year Award 2018 nominee Nike Lorenz are wonderful talents that over the coming months and years are only going to get better.



Recap of Germany's Previous Game: Despite having lost 4-0 in the reverse fixture in Antwerp, visitors Belgium needed just four minutes to open the scoring in Krefeld when Ambre Ballenghien pounced on a penalty corner to fire past stranded Germany goalkeeper Julia Sonntag. The Red Panthers were forced to soak up plenty of German pressure for the remainder of the first period but did forced Sonntag into a fine double save in the second quarter, with the shot-stopper twice denying Stephanie Vanden Borre’s penalty corner strike and subsequent follow-up.



Belgium went into half time with their 1-0 advantage intact, although Charlotte Stapenhorst - who scored three of Germany’s goals in Antwerp - came close to leveling matters with a fine turn and shot on the backhand in the third period only for goalkeeper Aisling D’Hooghe to glove the ball away to safety.



Germany - coached by legendary Belgium men’s international Xavier Reckinger - had 15 minutes to salvage something from the contest and did exactly that, producing a high-quality performance in the final quarter. Nike Lorenz leveled the scores with a backhand strike from the top of the circle that squeezed under the body of D’Hooghe, who was perhaps left unsighted by the close presence of Germany attacker Pia Maertens. The winning goal came from the stick of Maertens with just four minutes remaining, diving in from close range after a wonderful interchange of passes between Germany captain Janne Müller-Wieland and Stapenhorst, giving Die Danas a 2-1 triumph and putting them within touching distance of a berth in the FIH Pro League Grand Final.



Germany's Roster: Click Here



