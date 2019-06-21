

Wales are unbeaten after two games at the FIH Women's Series Finals



Leah Wilkinson scored her third goal in two games at the FIH Women's Series Finals as Wales beat Thailand in Spain.





Sophie Robinson opened the scoring in Valencia, before captain Wilkinson doubled their lead.



Natasha Marke-Jones and Wilkinson doubled Wales' advantage after half-time, before Xenna Hughes claimed a fifth goal.



Wales will now face Italy on Saturday 22 June (12:00 BST) in a match that could decide the Pool B winners.



In Wales' opening game Sian French gave Wales the lead against South Africa, who then hit back through Lilian de Plessis and Quanita Bobbs.



But Wales' record cap-holder Wilkinson equalised with 11 minutes remaining to rescue a point.



Hosts Spain, Belarus, Canada and Namibia make up Pool A.



The pool games will be followed by crossover games between the second and third-placed teams.



The winners of those matches will advance to the semi-finals, while the pool winners qualify directly for the semi-finals.



Fourth-placed teams in each pool will contest the seventh-place play-off.



The event is a pathway to qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.



While they cannot qualify because England are the nominated country for Great Britain's Olympic pathway, Wales are seeking to gain world ranking points.



BBC Sport