FIH Women's Series Finals Valencia 2019 - Day 3
Valencia (ESP)
Results and fixtures (GMT +2)
20 Jun 2019 WAL v THA (Pool B) 5 - 0
20 Jun 2019 ITA v RSA (Pool B) 1 - 2
21 Jun 2019 17:00 CAN v NAM (Pool A)
21 Jun 2019 19:00 BLR v ESP (Pool A)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belarus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Spain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Wales
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|4
|2
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Italy
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|3
|4
|Thailand
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12
|-12