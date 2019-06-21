Valencia (ESP)



Results and fixtures (GMT +2)



20 Jun 2019 WAL v THA (Pool B) 5 - 0

20 Jun 2019 ITA v RSA (Pool B) 1 - 2



21 Jun 2019 17:00 CAN v NAM (Pool A)

21 Jun 2019 19:00 BLR v ESP (Pool A)



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belarus 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3 2 Canada 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 2 Spain 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Namibia 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Wales 2 1 1 0 7 2 5 4 2 South Africa 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4 3 Italy 2 1 0 1 8 2 6 3 4 Thailand 2 0 0 2 0 12 -12

