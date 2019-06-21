Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Ireland men to face South Korea in semi-finals in France

Published on Friday, 21 June 2019 10:00 | Hits: 37
View Comments


Shane O'Donoghue will be in action against South Korea on Saturday in a high-pressure contest

South Korea will be Ireland's opposition in the FIH International Series semi-finals on Saturday after they beat Egypt in a penalty shoot-out.



Egypt looked likely to be Ireland's opposition after they led 2-1 with time nearly up but the Koreans levelled with 17 seconds remaining.

South Korean then won the shoot-out 3-0 against the deflated Egyptians.

The Irish were surprised 2-1 by Egypt in their pool but the 11-0 win over Singapore saw them top the table.

Ireland's 11th place in the world rankings is six higher than Saturday's opposition.

Alexander Cox's side, who are the highest-ranked team in the series, will advance to an Olympic play-off later this year if they reach the final of the tournament.

France play Scotland in Saturday's second semi-final.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.