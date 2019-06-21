



A fantastic goal by Cammy Golden gave Scotland men a 1-0 victory over Chile in the FIH Series Finals in Le Touquet. Scotland will now take on hosts France in the semi-finals on Saturday.





It was an even opening to the contest with neither side being able to take control. Scotland had creative moments through Russell Anderson and Callum MacKenzie on the right flank, but found the Chile defence well organised and stubborn.



Chile enjoyed more pressure in the second quarter and had the ball in the back of the Scots net only for it to be ruled out.



Then the Blue Sticks began to enjoy a spell of good pressure. Rob Harwood nearly converted at a penalty corner routine before Andy Bull sent a drag flick just wide at a second routine.



In the second half Scotland stepped it up and took the lead through an absolutely brilliant goal by Cammy Golden. He went on a solo run, cut into the D from the right and fizzed the ball into the top left corner to put Scotland 1-0 ahead.



It nearly went to 2-0 when Golden and Kenny Bain broke into the D but some good goalkeeping kept them out.



The game moved into the final quarter and the Scots looked comfortable. Chile took off their goalkeeper for the final five minutes to play with eleven outfield players, but never really put Scotland in any danger and it was the Blue Sticks who took the win and a place in the semi-finals.



Nick Parkes said, “It was pretty tough for us today, I don’t think any of the guys have played Chile before, but they’re a really good team so it was a tough match for us. We ground it out really and just got that 1-0 win. We’ll have to play a lot better against France if we’re going to progress to the final.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release