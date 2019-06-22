The other two Thunderbolts also got off to a good start, with Pahang beating Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL)



By Jugjet Singh



It rained goals at the National Stadium II yesterday as Junior Hockey League double champions Tengku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI)-Thunderbolts began the new season in style.





Playing under a drizzle, SSTMI found themselves trailing 1-0 to sister-team Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS)-Thunderbolts before turning on the power to romp home 6-2.



Although BJSS opened the scoring through Amirul Hanif Mamat in the third minute, SSTMI hit back with goals from Shamir Rizmi Shamsul (ninth, 17th), Faris Harizan (21st), Muhajir Abdu Rauf (25th), Amirul Hamizan Azahar (58th) and Hafizz Fikri Zali (59th).



Amirul also scored the second goal for BJSS in the 57th minute. Both his goals were off penalty corners.



“The scoreline is quite flattering, but one must take into consideration that we had four players who featured for Tenaga Nasional in the MHL (Malaysia Hockey League).



“BJSS, however, have a completely new team and their players are in Form Four and below,” said SSTMI coach Wan Roslan Wan Rahman.



The other two Thunderbolts also got off to a good start, with Pahang beating Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL)-Datuk Bentara Luar 2-1 and while Anderson downing Terengganu Hockey Team 3-0.



The four Thunderbolts sides are fully sponsored by Tenaga Nasional.



RESULTS — Perlis Young Lions 0 PJCC Tigers 5, KL Wipers v MSSP-PSHA (postponed due to rain), Sabah Jnrs 0 SSMS Resilient 3, BJSS Thunderbolts 2 SSTMI Thunderbolts 6, BJSS Juniors v SSTMI Juniors (postponed due to rain), Pahang Thunderbolts 2 UniKL-Datuk Bentara 1, Anderson Thunderbolts 3 Terengganu HT 0.



New Straits Times