By Jugjet Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said we found out that the clubs were becoming restless, we prepared the cheques and banked them in today .



The prize money owing was long overdue, by more than three months, but the teams that competed in the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) finally got their winnings yesterday.





The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) paid out the RM430,000 owing to the podium finishers.



The clubs had earlier cried foul when they did not receive their prize money long after the MHL had ended on March 2.



However, MHC had their reasons for the delay.



“We had too many obligations this year and so there was a delay in paying the prize money to the clubs.



“However, when we found out that the clubs were becoming restless, we prepared the cheques and banked them in today (yesterday),” said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



The delay was mainly because MHC had spent about RM1 million to host the men's FIH Series Finals in Bukit Jalil where Malaysia clinched the silver and qualified for the final round of the Olympic Qualifier in November.



“And then women's coach K. Dharmaraj had requested for friendlies in Italy (versus Spain and Italy) as well as Scotland (against club sides) before heading to Ireland for the women's FIH Series Finals.



“That set us back about RM600,000 and then there is also the men's Tour of Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium and South Korea this month to get ready for the knock-out.



“That, too, will cost about RM500,000.



“So, we delayed paying (the MHL teams their prize money) because we have to spend first and then make our claims (from the government). However, the matter has been settled.



“Even though I had said we need about three weeks to pay the MHL clubs, we used some of the cash in our coffers to pay them first and settle this matter," said Subahan.



Timesport had reported yesterday that clubs, who won in the MHL, were not happy after their prize money, which usually is shared among players and officials, was delayed by more than three months. Nonetheless, the MHC settled the “money owing” in 24 hours.



The MHC had already paid the national league umpires and officials before Hari Raya.



