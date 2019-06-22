



In a superb game of end-to-end hockey Scotland 60s men narrowly lost out to World Champions the Netherlands 2-1. It was a fantastic team effort by the Scots against one of the top ranked sides.





The Netherlands scored early when a dangerous cross was deflected in by a Scottish defender.



The rest of the half was dominated by Scotland with no reward to show for it. The game was very competitive with the Scots working hard for an equaliser.



The Scots dug in and managed to get into the Dutch circle and win a couple of corners without managing to take advantage.



At half time it was still 1-0 to the Dutch but with all to play for in the contest. Scotland were playing good possession hockey by now and denying the Dutch their clinical passes.



With 13 minutes to go the Netherlands scored a second from a rare attack. There was an excellent save by Murray Graham and it looked as though the danger was cleared only for the Dutch to rifle another shot into the back of the net.



This served to motivate Scotland who pulled one back with 11 minutes left when a flowing move led to a great strike by Ali Hay.



Scotland threw everything at the Dutch in the final five minutes but the Netherlands managed to cling on to their narrow lead despite Scotland creating a number of chance. Next up for Scotland is Spain on Saturday.



Scottish Hockey Union media release