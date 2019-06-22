Big Stadium Hockey is set to captivate London
Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Great Britain Women. Monday 24th June at 03:30am. Coverage is on Spark Sport
The Vantage Black Sticks Women will take to the turf for the final time in the 2019 FIH Pro League on Monday morning as they take on Great Britain at The Stoop, London. The match is going to be an incredible spectacle as it is being played on a Polytan Portable Pitch which has been laid specifically for this match. These will be the first matches in the FIH Pro League that will be played in front of 15,000 spectators with a sell out crowd ready to see the two sides battle it out.
The last time these two teams met, the Vantage Black Sticks Women put together a complete performance at the Ngå Puna Wai Sports Hub in Christchurch where the New Zealand side came away 5-1 winners behind a hat trick from the competitions leading goal scorer Olivia Merry.
Graham Shaw commented ahead of the match “We have managed to give our team a rest day before we start our preparation for Great Britain. The team have really enjoyed the Pro League and it has been a great opportunity to play world class opposition consistently. It has been very demanding on the players and managing the rest periods is a real challenge”
Shaw also talked about the amazing match that is going to take place at The Stoop, London “The team is really excited about playing in front of 15,000 people on Sunday, it should make for a fantastic atmosphere. We are really looking forward to getting onto The Stoop pitch on Friday and testing out the Polytan portable pitch”
Key Matchup
Megan Hull has enjoyed a breakout season in 2019, making her debut against Malaysia in 2016 where she accumulated four caps, Hull had not featured for the Vantage Black Sticks since that series. In 2019 Hull has not only featured in every match for the New Zealand Women but has set herself up as being a defensive rock, consistently cleaning up the oppositions fast breaks and putting some great passes through to the New Zealand midfielders.
Lily Owsley has been on the international scene for a while now and has managed to achieve some significant milestones such as being part of the 2016 Rio Olympics Gold Medal winning team. Lily currently leads the Great Britain side in goals scored with four and will be looking to increase this total against a side that she has already scored twice against previously.
|
Name
|
Position
|
Caps
|
Sam Charlton
|
Midfielder
|
241
|
Tarryn Davey
|
Midfielder
|
51
|
Katie Doar
|
Midfielder
|
7
|
Steph Dickins
|
Defender
|
22
|
Ella Gunson
|
Defender
|
211
|
Megan Hull
|
Defender
|
19
|
Brooke Neal
|
Defender
|
165
|
Rose Keddell
|
Midfielder
|
197
|
Olivia Merry
|
Striker
|
220
|
Stacey Michelsen ©
|
Midfielder
|
275
|
Alia Jaques
|
Midfielder
|
10
|
Grace O’Hanlon
|
Goalkeeper
|
54
|
Kirsten Pearce
|
Striker
|
117
|
Sally Rutherford
|
Goalkeeper
|
180
|
Olivia Shannon
|
Striker
|
13
|
Holly Pearson
|
Striker / Midfielder
|
8
|
Liz Thompson
|
Defender
|
186
|
Amy Robinson
|
Striker
|
70
|
Shiloh Gloyn
|
Striker
|
88
*One to be omitted
Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Great Britain Men. Monday 24thJune at 1:00am. Coverage is on Spark Sport
The Vantage Black Sticks Men will take to the turf for the final time in the 2019 FIH Pro League when they take on Great Britain. Traditionally these two sides have had some close battles and this one promises to be another close match with both sides in desperate need of the three competition points.
The last time these two sides met Great Britain walked away with a convincing 6-2 win over the Vantage Black Sticks. Great Britain’s leading goal scorer Sam Ward scored three goals in the match as the Vantage Black Sticks Men struggled to cope with the physicality that the British side brought to the match.
The New Zealand side have been looking more composed in the European leg of the FIH Pro League which has seen them draw with two of the competitions best sides in Germany and The Netherlands. The Black Sticks will look to finish their inaugural season in the FIH Pro League with their first win against a Great Britain side that still has everything to play for as they desperately try and make the top four and the Grand Final Weekend.
Key Matchup
Shea McAleese the veteran Black Sticks defender is quietly approaching 300 caps for the New Zealand team. McAleese has been going from strength to strength as the competition progresses. Always a presence on the defensive end for the New Zealand team, McAleese has been finding space on the attacking end and starting to apply some significant pressure on the opposition defence.
Sam Ward gave the Black Sticks defenders fits last time these sides met as he completed a hattrick which set Great Britain up for a fantastic 6-2 win. Ward has been on a tear in the FIH Pro League having scored eight goals for the British side throughout the competition. Ward also enjoys playing against the Black Sticks having scored four goals in the three matches he has played against them and having never suffered a defeat to the New Zealand side.
|
Name
|
Position
|
Caps
|
Richard Joyce
|
Goalkeeper
|
71
|
George Enersen
|
Goalkeeper
|
54
|
Shea McAleese
|
Defender
|
290
|
Cory Bennett
|
Defender
|
88
|
Dane Lett
|
Defender
|
55
|
Kane Russell
|
Defender
|
142
|
Nic Woods
|
Midfielder
|
108
|
Arun Panchia ©
|
Defender
|
272
|
Nick Ross
|
Midfielder
|
109
|
Marcus Child
|
Midfielder
|
153
|
Aidan Sarikaya
|
Midfielder
|
38
|
Hugo Inglis
|
Striker
|
223
|
Hayden Phillips
|
Midfielder
|
81
|
Jared Panchia
|
Striker
|
116
|
Jacob Smith
|
Striker
|
66
|
Dom Newman
|
Striker
|
66
|
Stephen Jenness
|
Striker
|
231
|
Sam Lane
|
Striker
|
44
|
George Muir
|
Striker
|
124
*One to be omitted
