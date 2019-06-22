

Photo: Yan Huckendubler



Canada was up against Namibia in game two of the tournament, where they had an opportunity to show what their offense is made of. The first goal was scored by Brie Stairs just two minutes into the game, as Canada went on a roll from there. Keeping their scoring mentality, Canada was able to take a commanding 6-0 lead before the first quarter was finished. Hannah Haughn was a star in the first quarter, scoring two late goals to further Canada’s stronghold against Namibia.

The second quarter was more of the same, with Canada capitalizing on their penalty corners early, with goals from Steph Norlander and the youngster, Elise Wong. This is Wong’s first goal in a major international tournament for team Canada, an amazing achievement for the young player.

Stairs scored three goals for Canada, raising her career goal record to 93. Canada was also able to capitalize on their penalty strokes throughout the game. Sara McManus scored an astounding four goals in this game, three of them coming from penalty strokes.

“I didn’t really expect it,” said McManus. “Normally there isn’t three strokes in a game, but I’m happy that I was able to put them away. We were really focused on making sure we stuck to our game-plan, and executed how we wanted to play.”

Canada finished the game with a 17-0 win, the highest score-line for any game in this tournament, as they try to build a big goal difference to give them a better chance at a first place group finish.

“We definitely have some history with them,” said McManus about Belarus. “We’re taking the confidence from the game today and bringing it into the game tomorrow.”



Field Hockey Canada media release