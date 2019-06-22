Valencia (ESP)



Results and fixtures (GMT +2)



21 Jun 2019 CAN v NAM (Pool A) 17 - 0 Official

21 Jun 2019 BLR v ESP (Pool A) 2 - 8 Official

22 Jun 2019 RSA v THA (Pool B) 7 - 0

22 Jun 2019 13:00 WAL v ITA (Pool B)



Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Canada 2 1 1 0 18 1 17 4 2 Spain 2 1 1 0 9 3 6 4 3 Belarus 2 1 0 1 9 8 1 3 4 Namibia 2 0 0 2 0 24 -24

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 South Africa 3 2 1 0 11 3 8 7 2 Wales 2 1 1 0 7 2 5 4 3 Italy 2 1 0 1 8 2 6 3 4 Thailand 3 0 0 3 0 18 -18 0

