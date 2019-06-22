FIH Women's Series Finals Valencia 2019 - Day 4
Valencia (ESP)
Results and fixtures (GMT +2)
21 Jun 2019 CAN v NAM (Pool A) 17 - 0 Official
21 Jun 2019 BLR v ESP (Pool A) 2 - 8 Official
22 Jun 2019 RSA v THA (Pool B) 7 - 0
22 Jun 2019 13:00 WAL v ITA (Pool B)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|0
|18
|1
|17
|4
|2
|Spain
|2
|1
|1
|0
|9
|3
|6
|4
|3
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|8
|1
|3
|4
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|-24
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|South Africa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|3
|8
|7
|2
|Wales
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|4
|3
|Italy
|2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|3
|4
|Thailand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|18
|-18
|0