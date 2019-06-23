Once more mid morning umpiring commitments mean this morning's news in presented in Archives format of all stories on one page. I will separate them out a bit later



FIH Men's Series Finals Le Touquet-Paris Plage 2019 - Finals

Le Touquet (FRA)



Results and fixtures (GMT +2)



22 Jun 2019 IRL v KOR (SF) 4 - 2

22 Jun 2019 FRA v SCO (SF) 3 - 0



23 Jun 2019 15:30 KOR v SCO (3 / 4

23 Jun 2019 18:00 IRL v FRA (Final)

Ireland Men Secure Olympic Qualifier with 4-2 win over Korea



Ireland Men Secure Olympic Qualifier in the Autumn with 4-2 win over Korea in Le Touquet.







The opening quarter of the match saw few chances for either team, with little separating the sides in the heat. Byungjin Jeon put Korea on the scoreboard in the 25th minute from a penalty corner, giving them the lead. However, a touch from Sean Murray provided just enough of an opportunity for Matthew Nelson to tap the ball into the goal ahead of half-time.



The Green Machine seemed to come back to the pitch with a renewed energy putting another two goals away in quick succession, making it three goals from three minutes of game time. A clear increase in Ireland’s control of the game saw Daragh Walsh supply a lovely pass to Ben Walker who then managed to feed the ball perfectly to Eugene Magee to send it home and put Ireland in the lead. Eugene Magee was on hand again shortly afterwards to provide Shane O’Donoghue the opportunity to further extend his international goal scoring record making the score 3-1 in Ireland’s favour. However, a penalty corner goal by Seungil Lee saw Korea close the gap slightly before the end of the third quarter.



The final quarter held a few missed opportunities for Ireland, with shots from both John Jackson and Shane O’Donoghue going wide of the goal. Tensions rose in the final five minutes of play when earlier Korean goal scorer Byungjin Jeon ran down the left of the pitch towards the Irish circle. Paul Gleghorne’s defence resulted in him receiving a yellow card and Korea being awarded a penalty corner. Failing to convert the penalty corner to a goal, Korea removed goalkeeper Jaehyeon Kim shortly afterwards making it 11 outfield players against 9. Ireland played strong defensively in the closing minutes of the game managing to move the ball back up the pitch in the final 30seconds of play. Neal Glassey had a short almost unchallenged run to put the ball into an empty Korean goal with the majority of Korean players remaining in the Irish half of the pitch, making the full-time score 4-2 to Ireland.



Speaking about the match, Head Coach Alexander Cox said, “I’m massively proud of the work ethic of the team, especially the way we managed to grind out a win today.



I also saw some very good hockey in stages, particularly in the third quarter, with three goals in three minutes of play giving us a good lead.



This is a massive step for us securing the qualifier in the Autumn. This was our aim coming here and we’ve achieved it against a tough and strong Korea. Now we wait to see who we will face in the final tomorrow evening.”



Ireland will play France in the final tomorrow evening at 17:00 Irish time.



Ireland 4 (M Nelson, E Magee, S O'Donoghue, N Glassey)

Korea 2 (B Jeon, S Lee).



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, B walker, D Walsh, C Harte, L Cole, S Cole

Subs: M Bell, L Madeley, N Glassey, M Robson, P Gleghorne



Korea: J Kim, N Lee, S Cho, S Lee, T Hwang, J Lee, M Jung, E Hong, S Lee, J Jang, K Kim,

Subs: W C Ji, G Kim, S Kim, H Kim, J H Kim, J Yang, B Jeon



Irish Hockey Association media release







Green Machine beat Korea for first time in ranking tie to land Olympic qualifier date





Shane O’Donoghue celebrates making it 3-1. Pic: Fédération Française de Hockey



The Green Machine recorded their first ever win over Korea in a ranking competition to guarantee their place in next October’s Olympic qualifiers with a 4-2 win in the FIH Series semi-final in Le Touquet.



For large tracts, Ireland were the dominant force in baking heat on the French coast as three goals in the minutes either side of half-time had them 3-1 up.



But the world number 17 side have a habit of causing Ireland pain. And Seungil Lee’s goal and a yellow card for Paul Gleghorne meant an intense defensive effort was needed to withstand an onslaught before Neal Glassey finally made the game safe at the death.



Early on, there was little to separate the sides with chances at a premium. Byungjin Kim broke the deadlock from Korea’s first chance, a tamely awarded penalty corner that was cleverly switched left.



Ireland equalised fortuitously before half-time when Matthew Bell’s hit and hope bounced via Sean Murray to a Matthew Nelson whose light touch looped up and in for 1-1 with 11 seconds to go to the break.



After the interval, Ireland started to carve Korea open and had two in as many minutes. First, Daragh Walsh and Ben Walker combined to play in Eugene Magee to gleefully sweep home at the left post.



Then Magee showed all his magic to lift the ball into Shane O’Donoghue’s path and his early shot had just enough on it to catch Jaehyeon Kim off guard.



Ireland looked more likely to kick on from there but were stung out of the blue by Lee’s corner goal. With Gleghorne in the bin, Korea went to 11 outfielders, swapping out their goalkeeper to try and make full use of the overload but the Irish defence was resolute to hold on until Glassey’s late clincher.



“A bit scrappy, a bit dramatic but would we do it any other way,” was goalkeeper and captain David Harte’s summation.



“In a complete picture, we were the better side and ultimately they were just looking to pick off scraps with pc variations and the likes. How we defended in the last 10 minutes when they went to 11 field players, I am incredibly proud of the team and how hard they worked for our ultimate goal of Tokyo 2020.



“The equaliser came at a great time for us, going in at half-time in a really confident mindset and mood. That set us on our way. That’s the style of play we are trying to play, be more dangerous on the counter while our defenders do their job at the back.”



As for getting one over Korea after they wrecked Irish plans in 2012 for London, Harte said that was not really playing on anyone’s mind.

“That’s more a media thing. From our side, there was a nice opportunity to beat Korea for the first time in a world ranking event. 2012 – people can say revenge for this or that but absolutely not. We just focused on what we needed to do.”





The Irish fans in Le Touquet. Pic: Fédération Française de Hockey



John Jackson concurred, adding: “It’s eight years ago now. There’s a little bit of history but so much has happened for us since then so treat it as a distinct different entity.



“You do tap into some of the emotion for some of the guys from 2012 and maybe that is a driver that it doesn’t happen again. Revenge wasn’t on our mind; this is an entirely different team, different circumstances.



“Our ability to fight is an enormous driver that we know we can rely on to get us through tough situations and we have been in plenty of them in the past. We used our experience to get us through this contest. We don’t like to do things easily but it is an Olympic ticket we are playing for so it will never be easy.”



Coach Alexander Cox took to the sideline with a heavy sling strapping his arm to his chest as a shoulder inflammation left him in “a hell of a lot of pain” for the last few days as he struggled to sleep.



He said he was “absolutely proud of the guys” for their efforts in affecting such a strong performance in a clutch moment.



“The last ten minutes were tough as hell but we delivered in the way only the Irish can. Grinding out the win is typically this team. If it goes like this with the work attitude that they have and the grind they have, it’s amazing being their coach!”



In hindsight, the sub-par defeat to Egypt can be reflected on as a seminal moment in this week’s development as the side held clear the air talks in the wake of the 2-1 result.



It is not something Cox wants to see too often, though: “It’s always easy now for me to say it was a positive thing that happened. Maybe it helped but I don’t want it to happen.



“I read a lot about world rankings and us being the ‘highest-ranked team’. That doesn’t say much to me. Compare number 10 to 20, it’s not a big difference. Korea are 17th but it says nothing – they could be nine or eight with the quality they have. It’s just a tough tournament.”



Harte added things “had to change” from that loss: “We came together as a players group, frank and honest open chat and said ‘this is not the Ireland team that we are’.



“We knew we could turn it around but this was always going to be the biggest test for us. The three days in between, we were busy with our homework and getting our training done behind the scenes so we could come out here and perform. Alex put in simple but effective game plan but it has really helped us in the end.”





David Harte scrambles to try and keep out a corner. Pic: Fédération Française de Hockey



As for the game plan, Cox said the two-striker, focus on counter plan is coming closer to fruition.



“In the third quarter, we grabbed the game. What I liked today was we knew Korea would be vulnerable in their counter-defence. We wanted to out-play them that way and we did play a lot of counters, not only creating but also moving us higher up the pitch.



“Eugene links really well with Ben Walker and also Michael Robson – who is originally a midfielder.



“It gives us more connections between midfield and attack. You also see because of the forwards we have, we sometimes lack players in the circle which is something we have to be aware of to create danger in the nine-yard [zone].”



For now, Ireland can look forward to the final on Sunday (5pm Irish time) with a victory boosting their chances of a more favourable opponent in the Olympic qualifiers.



Men’s FIH Series semi-final

Ireland 4 (M Nelson, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, N Glassey)

Korea 2 (B Jeon, S Lee)



Ireland: D Harte, J Jackson, J Bell, E Magee, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, B Walker, D Walsh, C Harte, L Cole, S Cole

Subs: M Bell, L Madeley, M Nelson, N Glassey, M Robson, P Gleghorne, J Carr



Korea: J Kim, N Lee, S Cho, S G Lee, T Hwang, J Lee, M Jung, E Hong, S H Lee, J Jang, K Kim

Subs: J W Cheon, S K Kim, H Kim, J H Kim, J Yang, B Jeon, G Kim



The Hook







Ireland defeat South Korea to secure Olympic play-off place





Eugene Magee scored one and set one up in Ireland's win



Ireland beat South Korea 4-2 in France to reach the final of the FIH International Series and secure a place in the Olympic play-offs.



After falling behind, Ireland scored three goals in four minutes either side of half-time and paved the way to book a place in Sunday's decider.



Matthew Nelson, Eugene Magee, Shane O'Donoghue and Neal Glassey got the goals for Alexander Cox's men.



Ireland play France, who beat Scotland in the last four, in the final.



The play-offs for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which the Ireland women's team have also qualified for, will take place in September or October.



Having topped their group to to reach the semi-finals, Ireland fell behind to Korea in the 10th minute of the second quarter.



Jeon Byungjin struck directly from a penalty corner and keeper David Harte got a foot to the ball but could not keep it out.



The lead lasted less than five minutes as Nelson equalised 11 seconds before half-time, pouncing from close range to finish from a Sean Murray pass.



Quick-fire goals inside three minutes of the restart gave Ireland a 3-1 lead, with Daragh Walsh and Ben Walker combining to feed Magee who put his side in front.



Magee then turned provider three minutes later, setting up O'Donoghue to score his fourth goal in two games.



Seungil Lee pulled one back for South Korea in the 10th minute of the third quarter, finishing well from eight yards out after a clever passing move from a penalty corner.



The Koreans pressed for an equaliser but Ireland held firm and Glassey made sure of victory with an excellent run and finish with just 30 seconds remaining.



France and Scotland will play in the tournament's second semi-final on Saturday evening.



BBC Sport







Scotland men to play bronze medal match against Korea after defeat to France







Scotland men will play in tomorrow’s bronze medal match of the FIH Series Finals in Le Touquet after they were defeated 3-0 by hosts France. Korea will be Scotland’s opponents as the Scots finish off a tournament that has again seen them achieve highly, and secure a finish above ranking for the fourth time in three years.



The game was a fast-paced contest from the start with lots of possession for France in the early stages, but Scotland looked solid and managed the threat well.



The first chance of note was from a French penalty corner, which was well defended as the Scots got out quickly to deal with the danger.



Then came two swift goals from France. First they took the lead from a penalty corner strike by Etienne Tynevez; he popped up in a dangerous position and prodded the ball into the net for the opener. A minute later and France doubled their lead through a lovely reverse shot on the turn by Blaise Rogeau. 2-0.



Scotland battled hard in the second quarter and put in a tireless showing in the French heat. The quarter was void of any real chances other than one prompting a solid save by Scotland’s Tommy Alexander at his near post on the half time hooter.



The third quarter was tight with Scotland managing to breach the French D on a couple of occasions, but were crowded out by defenders.



The final quarter was another tight affair but the award of a penalty to France put to bed any prospect of a Scotland fight back. The French went 3-0 up against Scotland from the penalty spot with Hugo Genestet finding the bottom right corner with the flick.



The tournament’s second-highest ranked team France took their place in the final but Scotland walk away with their heads held high. There’s a bronze medal opportunity next for the Scots when they take to the pitch against Korea in Le Touquet.



Scotland’s Gavin Byers said, “It was a very tough game tonight. France are a strong team, especially here on their home field. They played a good high tempo game and we matched it for quite a long time, but we had a bad two minutes where we conceded two goals. We were always fighting to get back into it and fought right until the end.



“This is a young team that’s developing, we’ve had some injuries and brought in some new players, so a lot of things went against us but France played some really good hockey and are worthy winners.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release







FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 - Finals

Hiroshima (JPN)



Results and fixtures (GMT +9)



22 Jun 2019 IND v CHI (SF) 4 - 2

22 Jun 2019 RUS v JPN (SF) 1 - 1 (1 - 3 SO)



23 Jun 2019 15:45 CHI v RUS (3rd/4th Place

23 Jun 2019 18:00 IND v JPN (Final)



India girls in the Hiroshima FIH Series final



s2h Team







Overcoming a stiff challenge, top ranked Indian girls defeated Chile 4-2 to enter the final of the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima. The hard-earned semifinal win today help India to take another firm step towards realizing their dream of entering the Tokyo Olympics.



Even as the Rani led team was scared with a 3-2 score midway through third quarter, Captain struck a magnificent goal three minutes from the hooter to give her team a fitting win. By the virtue of reaching the final here, India qualified for the 14-team-2-match Olympic Qualifier to be held in the year end.



Today was a crucial day for the Women's hockey as Indian girls missed their first chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic when they went down 0-1 to Japan at Jakarta nearly a year ago.



By qualifying for the last step of Olympic qualification, Indian girls have brightened their chance to be in Tokyo company.



Having won all three matches majestically in the pool, India was top billed in the semi-final today. Ranked about ten rungs above Chile, India did a grand job.



However, the Chilean girls were threatening to the end. In fact, they took the lead within three minutes from second quarter. Garolina Garcia's goal got past Indian goalie. However, Indians pressed hard and got befitting dividends.



A lot of credits must go for the forwards who were relentless in attack which fetched India many penalty corners of which reliable Gurjinder Kaur made her team proud.



Gurjit Kaur sounded the board eight minutes before the hooter to settle for 1-1 score at half time. Within a minute from the lemon time India was on top with an impeccable strike from Navneet Kaur.



When six minutes later Gurjinder came up with her another goal, it seemed the fight is over. However, credits must be given to the fighting Chilean team who narrowed the sscoreline to 2-3 with a goal from Manuela Urroz. Urroz's penalty corner goal stunned the Indians who almost had a harrowing time thereafter till captain Rani struck three minutes before the full time, giving big relief to the top ranked outfit.



Stick2Hockey.com







India beats Chile 4-2 to enter final



India will face the winner of the clash between Japan and Russia in the final. The win also helped India book a berth in the final Olympic qualifiers.



Team Sportstar





Gurjit Kaur (second from left) followed up her four-goal effort against Fiji with a brace in the semifinals on Saturday. - AFP



India entered the summit clash of the FIH Series Finals with a 4-2 win over Chile in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday.



India, the title favourites, faced a stiff challenge from Chile in the semifinals, but did just enough with goals from Gurjit Kaur (2), skipper Rani Rampal and Navneet Kaur to seal its spot in the Olympic qualifiers to be held later this year.



Surprisingly, it was Chile which drew the first blood with a fine field goal from Carolina Garcia in the 18th minute after an evenly played first-half.



India, however, was able to build more pressure in the Chile D to earn a penalty corner in the 22nd minute. Gurjit Kaur proved why she is India's best drag-flicker currently by smashing one in to equalise.



An interesting third quarter saw Chile dominating the possession, but India defended brilliantly and counter-attacked efficiently to increase the lead to 3-1 with two goals through Navneet Kaur and Gurjit Kaur. While Navneet Kaur caught the Chile defence off-guard with a cool chip to the goalpost, Gurjit Kaur once slammed one through penalty corner in the 37th minute.



Chile, meanwhile, kept the pressure by earning back-to-back penalty corners, but could convert only in the third attempt through Manuela Urroz two minutes before the end of third quarter to set up a tense final 15 mintues for India.



But skipper Rani Rampal rose to the occasion by sneaking in a field goal in the fourth quarter to seal a spot in the final for India. More importantly, it ensured India's Olympic hopes stayed alive with a spot in the final Olympic qualifiers.



Sportstar







A day after losing her father, Lalremsiami plays on



Teen Spirit: Hockey player misses dad’s funeral to help team win semifinal in Japan



Rutvick Mehta





Lalremsiami India’s Lalremsiami (L) tackles with Chile players during the semifinal of FIH Women’s Series Finals in Hiroshima on Saturday , Hockey India



When 19-year-old Lalremsiami received news of her father's demise due to heart attack on Friday morning, her first instinct was to fly back home immediately.



The Indian women's hockey team, of which Lalremsiami is an integral part, is currently in Hiroshima to participate in the FIH Women's Series Finals. It was scheduled to play a crucial semifinal on Saturday that would determine whether the side's 2020 Tokyo Olympics dream stays alive.



The team's head coach Sjoerd Marijne had given Lalremsiami the option of taking the next flight back to India, but she made her decision.



“She told me, 'I want to make my father proud. I want to stay, play and make sure that the team qualifies',” Marijne told DNA from Hiroshima.



And so a day after losing her father, Lalthansanga Zote, who had encouraged her to pursue her hockey career, the Mizoram girl walked out on the turf on Saturday, even if it meant missing her doting dad's funeral back home in Kolasib in Mizoram.



The young forward, fondly nicknamed 'Siami' by her teammates, played a part in India beating Chile 4-2, a victory that not only sent the team into the final but also booked a spot for India in the FIH Olympic qualifiers.



“Every player went and hugged Siami after the match. It is not easy to deal with a big loss at such a young age. And even though she didn't score, she gave everything for the team. Indians should be proud of Siami,” Marijne said.



The Dutchman gave a glimpse into the mindset of the grief-stricken girl during a conversation he had with her just before the game on Saturday.



“I told her that if it gets too emotional at any time during the match, just tell me and if you want step out, you step out. But she wanted to play on,” Marijne said.



Not having experienced something like this before as a team, the tragic news galvanised all the other players to fight harder on the field and stay closer together off it.



“We all were there for Siami, speaking to her constantly, crying together as a team.



“I told the girls that the only thing you can do for her is to support her, work harder and win the match. That's exactly what we did,” Marijne said.



Captain Rani told FIH after the match: “This match is dedicated to her father, so that he can be in peace in heaven. We are so proud of her she was with the team and didn't fly back home.”



Marijne believes this will only motivate the team to go on and win the tournament on Sunday. “It has given us something extra to fight. The girls are more connected, motivated and are staying together as a family in these tough times. When they see Siami now, every player wants to work that extra bit harder to win the title,” he said.



Daily News & Analysis







Indian women secure Olympic qualifiers berth



Gurjit’s brace fetches handsome victory over Chile





The Indian women’s hockey team celebrates the victory over Chile. Photo Credit: Courtesy Hockey India



Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scored a brace as India secured its place in the final round of the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers by beating Chile 4-2 in the semifinals of the women’s FIH Series Finals tournament here on Saturday.



The top two teams from the tournament have secured berths in the Olympic Qualifiers to be held later this year.



Gurjit (22nd, 37th minutes) struck twice, while Navneet Kaur (31st) and skipper Rani Rampal (57th) were the other scorers for India. Carolina Garcia (18th) and Manuela Urroz (43rd) scored the goals for Chile.



India will take on Japan in the summit clash on Sunday.



Japan beat Russia 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out in the other semifinal after the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time.



World No. 9 India was in for a surprise three minutes into the second quarter when Carolina scored a field goal on a counterattack.



Stunned by the goal, the Indians went on the offensive and drew parity four minutes later when Gurjit converted a penalty corner. The teams went into the break locked 1-1.



A minute after change of ends, India took the lead through Navneet, who picked up the ball from just outside the 25-yard circle, ran into the striking circle and slotted home with a powerful shot.



Six minutes later, India extended the lead through another penalty corner conversion by Gurjit.



Chile did not give up and earned two penalty corners in quick succession towards the dying stages of the third quarter but failed to capitalise on them.



In the 43rd minute, though, a poor clearance saw Chile regain possession and Urroz reduced the margin from a Denise Krimerman feed.



The fourth and final quarter witnessed a good fight till the 57th minute when Rani scored with a reverse hit off a pass from Lilima Minz.



The Hindu







Stats Speak: Hiroshima will be lucky for Indian Women?



By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Like Pakistan in men’s hockey, Indian ladies had played most 64 matches versus Japan.



In Hiroshima Asia Cup Indian women won bronze medal match 1-0 and in Hiroshima Asian Games drew the match 1-1 against hosts.



Indian ladies have won first ever abroad title in Kyoto (Japan) in 1981 Asian Ladies Hockey Association Cup. Statistical highlights of India- Japan women hockey are given below:



Head to head: India- Japan (Women)

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 64 14 16 34 79 123 On Japanese Soil 16 3 4 9 17 39 In Hiroshima 2 1 1 0 2 1 In Title match on abroad 14 8 0 6 25 22 Last played in 2018 Jakarta Asian Games Final match, India lost 1-2

Fieldhockey.com







FIH Women's Series Finals Valencia 2019 - Day 5

Valencia (ESP)



Results and fixtures



22 Jun 2019 RSA v THA (Pool B) 7 - 0

22 Jun 2019 WAL v ITA (Pool B) 1 - 4

22 Jun 2019 CAN v BLR (Pool A) 3 - 0

22 Jun 2019 ESP v NAM (Pool A) 10 - 1



23 June is a rest day



Final Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Canada 3 2 1 0 21 1 20 7 2 Spain 3 2 1 0 19 4 15 7 3 Belarus 3 1 0 2 9 11 -2 3 4 Namibia 3 0 0 3 1 34 -33 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 South Africa 3 2 1 0 11 3 8 7 2 Italy 3 2 0 1 12 3 9 6 3 Wales 3 1 1 1 8 6 2 4 4 Thailand 3 0 0 3 0 19 -19 0

FIH Match Centre







Experienced Players lead from the front in rout for SuperGroup South Africa







The Supergroup South African ladies side gave themselves the front foot in securing top spot in Pool B at the FIH Hockey Series Final with a dominant 7-0 win against Thailand on Saturday morning. With Wales starting the day tie on points with the South Africans, they would have to wait on the result of the later game to know their fate but went about doing everything they could to put all the pressure back on the Europeans.



Particularly pleasing for Robin van Ginkel and Inky Zondi would be the way the experienced players have stepped up into on field leaders in this tournament. This dynamic has allowed the younger and newer players like Nomnikelo Veto and Bianca Wood to develop at a quicker pace, putting South Africa in a better position going forward.



Dirkie Chamberlain has rediscovered form that allayed fears when Pietie Coetzee retired, while Lilian du Plessis looks more in the mood than ever and offers a fantastic threat from the penalty corner. With Quanita Bobbs also looking as good as she has ever looked in a South African kit, the job for Erin Hunter gets easier as players raise each other’s games.



Today it was Thailand that were on the receiving end of a team playing at a fantastic pace and with ruthless switches form defence to attack. In total Supergroup South Africa recorded 20 shots at goal in the 60 minutes with a whopping 42 circle entries, limiting Thailand to just 3.



After a slow opening quarter where Lilian du Plessis fired in the solitary goal from penalty corner, the intensity was raised another level and South Africa got a second and a third in the second quarter to make it 3-0 at the interval. Nomnikelo Veto has relished the opportunity and is undoubtedly doing her best to make it count and scored South Africa’s second before Dirkie Chamberlain showed fantastic composure to make it 3-0.



Once again South Africa produced their best hockey of the game in the third quarter where they looked like scoring with every attack. Veto set up Chamberlain for the fourth before a penalty stroke was awarded to South Africa and Du Plessis made it five despite keeper Narueangram getting a glove onto the shot. Quanita Bobbs then got the goal her performance deserved after re-joining from an interesting green card suspension.



Although Supergroup South Africa backed off on the pace in the final quarter they were still creating some good chances and will probably feel they should have taken one or two more there. They did however add the shine to the result with the 7th when Lisa Deetlefs finished when her penalty corner slap was diverted in by Tonghkam.



Looking back at the group stage the South Africans will be very pleased with how they have started the tournament. They have done what they have had to, but the focus will now ratchet up a gear as they head to the knock out matches and attempt to set a foot firmly on the Road to Tokyo.







South Africa 7 (Du Plessis 3’ & 37’, Veto 23’, Chamberlain 29’ & 33’ & Deetlefs 60’)

Thailand 0



With Italy defeating Wales in the later game, South Africa have confirmed their spot at the top of Pool B and they will progress directly to the Semi-Final stage. They will play the winner of the crossover game between Wales and whoever finishes second in Pool A. South Africa’s semi-final will be at 19:00 on Wednesday night and will be live streamed on FIH.Live



Pictures – FHCV



SA Hockey Association media release







Wales slump to heavy Italy loss at FIH Women's Series Finals



Wales lost 4-1 to Italy in their final group game at the FIH Women's Series Finals in Valencia, Spain.





Wales have won one, drawn one and lost one at the FIH Women's Series Finals



Saturday's result means Wales, who beat Thailand 5-0 and drew 2-2 with South Africa, finish third in Pool B.



However, Wales will still play-off against the second-placed team in Pool A on Monday, 24 June (15:45 BST) for a place in the semi-finals.



Italy led 3-0 before Sophie Robinson gave Wales hope of a comeback, but Lara Oviedo's strike sealed it for Italy.



Wales had beaten Thailand 5-0 on Thursday, with Leah Wilkinson scoring her third goal of the tournament.



Robinson opened the scoring before captain Wilkinson doubled their lead, with Natasha Marke-Jones, Wilkinson again and Xenna Hughes all on target



In Wales' opening game Sian French gave Wales the lead against South Africa, who then hit back through Lilian de Plessis and Quanita Bobbs.



But Wales' record cap-holder Wilkinson equalised with 11 minutes remaining to rescue a point.



Hosts Spain, Belarus, Canada and Namibia make up Pool A.



The pool games will be followed by crossover games between the second and third-placed teams.



The winners of those matches will advance to the semi-finals, while the pool winners qualify directly for the semi-finals.



Fourth-placed teams in each pool will contest the seventh-place play-off.



The event is a pathway to qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.



While they cannot qualify because England are the nominated country for Great Britain's Olympic pathway, Wales are seeking to gain world ranking points.



BBC Sport







Canada wins close game against Belarus



The important game three was a close one against Belarus, as Canada looked to finish the group stages with a big win. It was a physical match that showed strong tackles and risky plays, as Canada fought their way to victory.



Steph Norlander scored an important first quarter goal that put Canada in the driver’s seat throughout the game, although pressure continued to come from both sides of the pitch.



“It’s always nice to get on the board early,” said Norlander. “It takes a bit of the pressure off and frees us up to play a little bit. It was an important goal. I was happy to get on the score sheet, but it’s a team game, so a lot of hard work put in by everyone.”



The second and third quarters were hard fought on both sides, with Canadian goalie Kaitlyn Williams making a few huge saves to keep Canada with a fragile 1-0 lead. Belarus goalie Maryna Navitskaya had a great third and fourth quarter, keeping her team within reach of tying it up, but Canada kept on pushing. Natalie Sourisseau was able to control the right wing well, speeding up and slowing down the pace of the game at her leisure, while captain Kate Wright was able to pitch in with an important goal of her own. The fourth quarter is when Canada’s push began, as they controlled the ball on offense, and cruised their way to a 3-0 victory in Valencia.



Canada now gets ready for the knockout stages, and hope to carry this momentum into the more important games of the tournament. Although they are hoping for a bye into the semi-finals, Canada knows that they need to prepare for any scenario.



“Every game now is do-or-die,” said Norlander. “We know in the back of our minds that there is a little more pressure, so we need to have extra preparation and come into every game ready to go.”



Field Hockey Canada media release







2019 FIH Pro League (Men) - 23 June



22 Jun 2019 NED v AUS (RR) 1 - 4 Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen



23 Jun 2019 13:30 BEL v ARG (RR) Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp

23 Jun 2019 14:00 GBR v NZL (RR) The Stoop, London

Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Australia 14 10 0 2 2 40 26 14 32 76.2 2 Belgium 13 7 1 2 3 48 28 20 25 64.1 3 Netherlands 14 5 3 2 4 37 32 5 23 54.8 4 Argentina* 13 6 1 1 4 30 32 -2 22 56.4 5 Germany* 14 4 3 1 5 30 38 -8 20 47.6 6 Great Britain 13 5 1 2 5 33 31 2 19 48.7 7 Spain 14 2 5 0 7 33 45 -12 16 38.1 8 New Zealand 13 0 0 4 9 26 45 -19 4 10.3

* A cancelled match contributes 1 point to each team's results that is not shown in the tables as a cancelled match

2019 FIH Pro League (Women) - 23 June



22 Jun 2019 USA v GER (RR) 2 - 3 Spooky Nook Sports, Lancaster



23 Jun 2019 15:00 NED v AUS (RR) Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen

23 Jun 2019 15:30 BEL v ARG (RR) Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp

23 Jun 2019 16:30 GBR v NZL (RR) The Stoop, London

Unofficial Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Win Draws Loss Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points Percent 1 Netherlands 15 14 0 0 1 38 9 29 42 93.3 2 Argentina 15 9 4 0 2 29 14 15 35 77.8 3 Australia 15 9 1 1 4 34 20 14 30 66.7 4 Germany 16 9 0 2 5 34 24 10 29 60.4 5 Belgium 15 6 1 1 7 20 25 -5 21 46.7 6 New Zealand 15 6 0 0 9 28 29 -1 18 40.0 7 China 16 4 0 2 10 27 40 -13 14 29.2 8 Great Britain 15 2 2 1 10 19 36 -17 11 24.4 9 United States 16 1 1 2 12 15 47 -32 7 14.6

Govers and Hayward bag doubles as on-fire Kookaburras crush Netherlands







Blake Govers and Jeremy Hayward scored two penalty corners apiece as Australia claimed their tenth win in fourteen FIH Pro League matches with a 4-1 victory over the Netherlands at Amsterdam’s Wagener Stadium on Saturday (22 June).



The fans turned out in their thousands to witness an entertaining yet heavily delayed contest between two undisputed giants of world hockey, with the Kookaburras scoring four out of eight penalty corners to defeat the hosts and enter next week’s FIH Pro League Grand Final event - which takes place in the Wagener Stadium - in confident mood.



While the Netherlands are certain to be competing at next week’s showpiece event, today’s defeat could prove significant in terms of the line-up for the semi-finals. A point for Olympic champions Argentina in their meeting with world champions Belgium in Antwerp on Sunday (22 June) would see the South Americans move above the Netherlands and into third in the standings, meaning the Argentina would face second-placed Belgium in their semi-final. In turn, a fourth place finish for the Netherlands would set up a semi-final against Australia, who finished first in the league phase. However, should Argentina lose and Great Britain defeat New Zealand on Sunday, Great Britain would finish fourth while Argentina would miss out. Great Britain would then face Australia in the semi-finals, with Belgium playing the Netherlands in the other semi.



A bumper crowd turned out on a gloriously sunny day in Amsterdam to witness two of the finest attacking sides in the game, as the Netherlands (FIH World Ranking: 3) welcomed FIH Pro League table-toppers Australia (WR:2) to the Wagener Stadium. Unfortunately, a problem with the pitch watering system forced the start of the match to be delayed by two hours, with the local fire brigade coming to the rescue and receiving a huge ovation from the fans in recognition of their efforts to water the surface and get this highly anticipated contest underway.



The knowledgeable Dutch hockey crowd arrived knowing that in the reverse fixture, played in Melbourne in February, the Orange had overturned a 5-2 deficit to draw the match 5-5 before winning the shoot-out for the bonus point. That result suggested that there could be plenty of goals in this one, and it certainly started that way. Of the three penalty corners awarded in the first quarter, all three were converted as Australia took a 2-1 lead into the quarter-time break. Blake Govers slammed an unstoppable drag-flick into the bottom left corner to give the Kookaburras the lead in the fifth minute, a strike cancelled out just two minutes later by Jip Janssen before Jeremy Hayward put the visitors back in front.



Govers had three penalty corner chances in the second quarter, scoring the third of those opportunities to establish a 3-1 lead for Oceania champions over the champions of Europe. It was a tenth goal in the FIH Pro League for the prolific 22-year-old, moving him level with Spain’s Pau Quemada at the top of the scoring charts. Bob de Voogd went close towards the end of the second period when he was picked out by a sensational backhand pass from Billy Bakker, but the deflected effort travelled just wide of the target.



The Netherlands had the better of the third quarter with Mirco Pruijser and Jelle Galema both going close in addition to some wasted penalty corner opportunities. Those chances were punished when Australia won a penalty corner of they own, with Jeremy Hayward scoring his second goal of the match with another low drag-flick to put the Australians 4-1 up and out of sight.



The hosts rallied hard in the final quarter, but the Kookaburras stopped their opponents from adding to Janssen's first quarter goal, sealing a win that will only add to their already soaring confidence level going into next week’s FIH Pro League Grand Final event at this very venue.



“It was a pretty good game, we are pretty happy with that”, said Jeremy Hayward, who was named Player of the Match. “They got a few chances no doubt, but I think we are now just going to get ready for next week in the Finals. We’ll take a couple of days off, then we’ll be out here training, getting used to the turf and getting ready for the Finals.”



The FIH Pro League continued later on Saturday (22 June) when while USA host Germany at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. On Sunday (23 June), the Netherlands women take on Australia in Amsterdam, a day that will also see double headers in Antwerp and London. Belgium’s men and women play Argentina at Antwerp’s Wilrijkse Plein while Great Britain’s men and women take on New Zealand in a groundbreaking and historic fixture at the Twickenham Stoop.



FIH Pro League - 22 June 2019



Wagener Stadium, Amsterdam (NED)



Result: Men’s Match 54

Netherlands 1, Australia 4

Player of the Match: Jeremy Hayward (AUS)

Umpires: Simon Taylor (NZL), Peter Wright (RSA) and Amber Church (NZL - video)



#FIHProLeague



Delayed Start, Dry Pitch No Issue For Kookaburras



Mitch Wynd







A lengthy delay and challenging conditions could not stop the Kookaburras from securing a 4-1 victory over the Netherlands in Amstelveen on Saturday.



The match start was delayed by two hours amidst bizarre scenes - the water system at the Wagener Hockey Stadium failed, requiring the local fire department to step in and water the pitch themselves.



That left pitch conditions less than ideal, but it would be the same challenge facing both teams.



Australia won the first penalty corner of the match five minutes into the match, and Blake Govers duly stepped up and converted the opportunity.



The early lead would not last long, however, with the Netherlands also scoring from their first penalty corner through Jip Janssen.



Late in the first quarter, Australia called for a referral after a push inside the circle was waved away by the referee. After review, another penalty corner was awarded where Jeremy Hayward fired in the team’s second goal and reclaimed the lead.



The second quarter saw a series of early penalty corners go Australia’s way, and after his early goal, Govers was in the mood for more - narrowly missing the first, and nailing the second.



Govers’ second goal was also his tenth of the Pro League competition, making him the equal top scorer of the league alongside Spain’s Pau Quemada.



The home side were able to find more of the momentum in the third quarter, however a last-minute referral from Australia was once again successful and led to Hayward scoring his second goal - the fifth goal of the match to come from a penalty corner.



As the match drew to a close, a pair of green cards were given to each team - Sander de Wijn and Tim Brand for the Netherlands and Australia, respectively.



Coach Colin Batch praised his team’s ability to not let the pre-match delay affect them.



“I felt we coped with the two hour delay really well. It was a very sharp warmup, not as long as what we’d normally have, but we started the game pretty well, had a very good first half and established a winning lead at half time,” he said.



“The game was decided on penalty corners. We put four through, and that was a decisive part of the game.



“We’re pleased to be able to get our flickers flicking well, particularly on this surface as it is the pitch we’ll play on for the finals.”



The win has no effect on Australia’s place on the standings, with top spot already secured prior to the match. However, it does mean that Australia will finish at least four points clear of second place.



Australia’s next match will be the semi-final, with the opposing team still to be confirmed.



Australia 4 (Govers 5’, Hayward 14’, Govers 18’, Hayward 45’)

Netherlands 1 (Janssen 7’)



Hockey Australia media release







Germany women finish regular season with away victory over USA







Germany’s women will go into next week’s FIH Pro League Grand Final event in Amsterdam on the back of a hard-earned 3-2 away victory against a spirited USA team on Saturday evening, with goals from Hannah Granitzki, Franzisca Hauke and Rebecca Grote giving Xavier Reckinger’s team all three points in front of a sell-out crowd at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.



There was little to choose between the two sides in the opening period, with USA (FIH World Ranking: 12) giving as good as they got against a Germany (WR:5) team that arrived in Lancaster with one eye very much on next week’s showpiece event at the Wagener Stadium, where they face a semi-final clash against world champions the Netherlands. The Americans arguably shaded the first period and made the first mark on the score-board early in the second quarter, with Danielle Grega tapping into an open goal after some excellent work from Mackenzie Allessie. Germany needed less than two minutes to find their equaliser as Hannah Granitzki worked her way into the USA circle before hitting a rocket-shot over the right shoulder of American goalkeeper Kelsey Bing and into the roof of the net.



Germany scored twice in five third quarter minutes to open up a 3-1 lead thanks to a deceptive effort from Franzisca Hauke and Rebecca Grote’s low penalty corner drag-flick. However, USA reduced the deficit on the stroke of quarter-time when Ashley Hoffman’s penalty corner drag-flick clipped a German stick before sailing into the goal, giving the home fans reason to believe that a come-back could be on the cards.



The home favourites put the German defence under serious pressure early in the fourth period but failed to take advantage of a trio of penalty corners. Germany missed two penalty corner chances of their own to wrap things up late on, but in the end it mattered little as Die Danas held on for their ninth win in their 16 FIH Pro League matches.



“It was a really really hard match for us”, said Germany’s Player of the Match Franzisca Hauke. “We’ve been here for four days and we were really exhausted. We did all we can and we really want to prepare for the Grand Final, so we are really happy that we got the three points. They [USA] are a really good team, really athletic so we had to run a lot, but we are really happy that we won. Next week we play against the Netherlands ... they are the best team in the world at the moment, but nobody knows what can happen and anyone can win.”



Before the start of today’s match, the two competing teams came together to make a special presentation in recognition of Olympic Day, which takes place globally on Sunday 23rd June. ‘Sticks for the World’ is an initiative that is part of the FIH’s global development programme ‘Hockey4LIFE’, which celebrates the values of friendship, excellence and respect. As part of the initiative, players are invited to donate hockey equipment to development programmes around the world, supporting field hockey and encouraging people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to start, play and stay in the game. Sticks were donated by both teams to assist development programmes in California in an effort to help increase participation in the lead-up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.



The final day of the regular FIH Pro League season takes place on Sunday (23 June) with five matches being played. The Netherlands women take on Australia in Amsterdam, a day that will also see double headers in Antwerp and London. Belgium’s men and women play Argentina at Antwerp’s Wilrijkse Plein while Great Britain’s men and women take on New Zealand in a groundbreaking and historic fixture at the Twickenham Stoop.



FIH Pro League - 22 June 2019



Spooky Nook Sports Complex, Lancaster (USA)



Result: Women’s Match 69

USA 2, Germany 3

Player of the Match: Franzisca Hauke (GER)

Umpires: Ayanna McClean (TTO), Karen Bennett (NZL) and Celine Martin-Schmets (BEL - video)



#FIHProLeague



Official FIH Pro League Site







USWNT's Comeback Falls Short in Final FIH Pro League Game







LANCASTER, Pa. - A packed stadium of fans arrived ready and rowdy to watch the No. 12 U.S. Women’s National Team battle No. 5 Germany in their final home FIH Pro League game at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster, Pa. USA struck first, but Die Danas answered with three goals of their own. The red, white and blue fought hard to tally one back in the final quarter but couldn't get past the Germany defense as the comeback fell short 2-3.



The first quarter began with USA taking possession down the right side of the field. Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.) brought it in, found a Germany foot and earned the first penalty corner of the match. Kathleen Sharkey (Moosic, Pa.) took the straight shot, but Germany goalkeeper Julia Sonntag dove just in time for the ball to deflect off her pads. Germany tried to counter attack, drilling the right side but Julia Young (Yorktown, Va.) was there to put a stop to the offensive drive and found Alyssa Manley (Lititz, Pa) at the 25-yard line. Manley slipped the ball to Allessie in the corner, and from there, the pass found Sharkey who was able to dish it into the circle. The Germany defense broke up the play from there and were met by a strong press by USA as they tried to keep the ball in their attacking end. With five minutes left in the quarter, Lauren Moyer (York, Pa.) stole the ball on a cut in front of the opponent. She found Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.) for a give-and-go sequence and broke into the circle for a quick shot that was turned away by Sonntag. Germany used the opportunity to create a chance of their own, hitting a foot inside the USA circle that resulted in a penalty corner. The initial shot was too high and called going out as the buzzer sounded deadlocked at 0-0.



Both teams came out strong for the second quarter. USA created two chances early on to score, the first by Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) who intercepted a pass and sent it ahead to Allessie but was unable to control it. The second came as Erin Matson (Chadds Ford, Pa.) restarted quickly after hitting a Germany foot. She worked it ahead to Allessie in the circle whose one time shot hit the outside of the goal. It was the third chance in the 19th minute that led to USA putting a point on the scoreboard. Allessie dribbled the ball in front of Sonntag, dished it across the open goalmouth and Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) slipped behind her defender and tapped it in to make the score 1-0 in favor of USA. Germany answered a minute later with a goal of their own. Hanna Granitzki carried the ball into the circle and chipped it right past USA goalkeeper (Houston, Texas). A minute later, Germany earned their second penalty corner, but Bing was there to stop the drag flick. USA continued to fight, earned a penalty corner with two minutes left in the half. A trick play sent the ball back to inserter Matson, but chance went wide. The quarter ended as Germany looked to get the go-ahead goal on another penalty corner. Die Danas were unable to trap the insert, leaving the score even at USA 1, Germany 1.



As the second half of match got underway, USA wasted no time and brought the ball into their attacking end but they were met by strong defensive sticks of Germany. Die Danas brought the heat as they worked the ball back in the direction of the USA circle, creating multiple chances to notch a second goal. They struck in the fourth minute of the quarter, when Franzisca Hauke received the rebound from her own backhand shot and managed to get it past Bing. With a one goal lead, Germany almost extended it after working it into the circle and Hauke got another backhand shot off that was saved by Bing. Die Dans did not relent and earned another penalty corner from Anne Schröder who found a USA foot. Rebecca Grote sent a straight drag flick into the goal to put Germany up by two goals in the 39th minute. USA tried to bounce back on the attack and were patient as they worked it around the backfield trying to threaten forward. A quick restart for Allessie outside the circle went to video review as USA claimed Germany was not five yards from the play. USA lost their referral on the review and possession went to Germany. With under a minute to go in the quarter, Sharkey earned a penalty corner for USA. Germany video-reviewed the call, but the umpires declared it a penalty corner. In the 45th minute, Hoffman scored on a straight drag to tally one back for USA and go into the final quarter trailing 2-3.



Germany started strong into the fourth quarter and caused Bing to stack a Germany attacker to prevent another goal. USA responded with four penalty corners in the span of two minutes, but Germany turned each shot away. On a breakaway by Germany, Anna Dessoye (Mountaintop, Pa.) pressured Hauke into the sideline and came up with the ball to start the counter attack. Both teams increased their intensity as the final minutes ticked away, testing their respective defensives. Ali Froede (Burke, Va.) broke up a play by Pia Maertens and cleared it, and Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa.) was there to push the ball beyond the Germany attacking line. With under five minutes remaining in the match, Germany was awarded a penalty corner, but Bing made the clear through traffic. The play went under review as Germany called for another foot, which the umpires agreed upon. The sequential penalty corner shot was deflected over the goal by a USA stick. The final minutes were back and forth between attacking ends of the pitch, but the score stood at USA 2, Germany 3.



Following the game, Hauke of Germany earned Player of the Match for her game-winning goal.



The FIH Pro League Series Grand Final is set with the top four teams battling for the trophy. The first match-up includes No. 4 Argentina and No. 3 Australia, while No. 1 The Netherlands will take on No. 5 Germany on Thursday, June 27 in



The International Field Hockey Federation (FIH) and USA Field Hockey joined together to celebrate Olympic Day with an initiative called 'Sticks for the World'. As part of the program, USA Field Hockey started a stick collection with Germany to assist in the development of programs in California to help grow participation in advance of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. During the opening ceremony, representatives from both teams presented sticks to two future hockey stars, Kate and Charly Nemec. Thank you to USA, Germany and all who donated sticks for this cause.



Next, the U.S. Women’s National Team’s will prepare for the upcoming Pan American Games to be played in Lima, Peru.



USFHA media release







U.S. Masters Teams Clash with The Netherlands to Open Grand Masters Hockey European Trophy



ANTWERP, Belgium - The U.S. O-60 Men's and Women's Masters Teams are off and running at the Grand Masters Hockey (GMH) European Cup and Trophy in Antwerp, Belgium. Both squads matched up with The Netherlands to begin the tournament. While the U.S. O-60 Women's Masters Team dueled to a 1-1 draw, the U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Team fought to the very end in a heavily contested 0-2 loss. The second game for the



O-60 Men's 0 - 2 The Netherlands



A brand new U.S. O-60 Men’s Masters squad fell in their first game as new coach Ian Wilson laid out plans for the team which were carried out to good effect in the first two quarters. The Netherlands rarely threatened the USA goal, while long overheads to the front two strikers created numerous opportunities which were not converted. As players on the field adjusted to each other’s game play, which is a challenge in a highly competitive environment, The Netherlands appeared to be very physical throughout the match.



Early into the second half USA's defense on the near side relaxed for a brief moment, but it was enough to allow a Netherlands striker to go unchallenged into the circle. He struck the ball cleanly passed goalkeeper Donny Watson to give The Netherlands a 1-0 lead. USA meanwhile remained unsettled, while the opposition gained confidence. Additionally, USA did win numerous penalty corners, but their execution was not crisp enough to take advantage. As the time ticked away USA started to try and force the ball, allowing The Netherlands to intercept several times. Ultimately in the final minute, a penalty stroke was awarded to The Netherlands, which they converted to finish the match as 2-0 victors.



O-60 Women's 1 - 1 The Netherlands



O-60 Men's 0 - 2 The Netherlands



O-60 Women's 2 - 1 England



USFHA media release







Farah recalled to play for East Grindstead







KUALA LUMPUR: Farah Ayuni Yahya has been recalled to man the goal posts in the English League.



The 30-year-old hockey goalkeeper made a huge impression in her debut for East Grindstead in the English League last year when she played in 20 matches.



Farah said the club, who finished third in Division One, want her to turn out for another season in September.“I am more than happy to play for them again. Playing in their league has helped me improve tremendously,” said Farah who is a police inspector with the sports unit at Bukit Aman.



Farah added that she is now waiting for the green light from the Royal Malaysian Police and the Malaysian Hockey Confederation.



Farah featured for Malaysia at the recent FIH Series Finals in Banbridge, Ireland, where they finished a creditable third in the eight-team tournament.



She said that she was quite satisfied with her performance except for the 3-0 loss to South Korea in the semi-finals.



“The Koreans were too good but overall we did very well. The team have improved a lot as we beat the Czech Republic, who are higher ranked than us, twice (3-1, 3-0).



Although she has turned 30, Farah has no intention of settling down.



“I have some unfinished business as I want to help the team move up in the world ranking. I have also not found the right partner.”



The Star of Malaysia







First team hockey player reaches 50 goals





Connor Esterhuizen achieved 50 1st team goals recently during an encounter against Cornwall Hill College. Photo: Supplied



HOUGHTON – St John’s College in Johannesburg, South Africa is extremely proud of hockey player Connor Esterhuizen who achieved his 50th first team goal recently.



St John’s College congratulated Connor Esterhuizen on his 50th 1st team goal of the season after a recent encounter against Cornwall Hill College.



Connor had previously surpassed the 1st team record of 42 goals in a season held by Kyle Lion-Cachet at the recent Michaelhouse fixture.



Master in charge of hockey and 1st team coach Andy Aldred said, “This is a phenomenal achievement and Connor deserves all the accolades he receives. His hard work, desire and determination over the last few years has paid off and the future certainly looks bright for this fantastically talented player. To say that I’m proud of him is an understatement.”



Rosebank and Killarney Gazette