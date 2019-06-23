

Connor Esterhuizen achieved 50 1st team goals recently during an encounter against Cornwall Hill College. Photo: Supplied



HOUGHTON – St John’s College in Johannesburg, South Africa is extremely proud of hockey player Connor Esterhuizen who achieved his 50th first team goal recently.





St John’s College congratulated Connor Esterhuizen on his 50th 1st team goal of the season after a recent encounter against Cornwall Hill College.



Connor had previously surpassed the 1st team record of 42 goals in a season held by Kyle Lion-Cachet at the recent Michaelhouse fixture.



Master in charge of hockey and 1st team coach Andy Aldred said, “This is a phenomenal achievement and Connor deserves all the accolades he receives. His hard work, desire and determination over the last few years has paid off and the future certainly looks bright for this fantastically talented player. To say that I’m proud of him is an understatement.”



