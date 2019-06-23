



KUALA LUMPUR: Farah Ayuni Yahya has been recalled to man the goal posts in the English League.





The 30-year-old hockey goalkeeper made a huge impression in her debut for East Grindstead in the English League last year when she played in 20 matches.



Farah said the club, who finished third in Division One, want her to turn out for another season in September.“I am more than happy to play for them again. Playing in their league has helped me improve tremendously,” said Farah who is a police inspector with the sports unit at Bukit Aman.



Farah added that she is now waiting for the green light from the Royal Malaysian Police and the Malaysian Hockey Confederation.



Farah featured for Malaysia at the recent FIH Series Finals in Banbridge, Ireland, where they finished a creditable third in the eight-team tournament.



She said that she was quite satisfied with her performance except for the 3-0 loss to South Korea in the semi-finals.



“The Koreans were too good but overall we did very well. The team have improved a lot as we beat the Czech Republic, who are higher ranked than us, twice (3-1, 3-0).



Although she has turned 30, Farah has no intention of settling down.



“I have some unfinished business as I want to help the team move up in the world ranking. I have also not found the right partner.”



The Star of Malaysia