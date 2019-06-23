ANTWERP, Belgium - The U.S. O-60 Men's and Women's Masters Teams are off and running at the Grand Masters Hockey (GMH) European Cup and Trophy in Antwerp, Belgium. Both squads matched up with The Netherlands to begin the tournament. While the U.S. O-60 Women's Masters Team dueled to a 1-1 draw, the U.S. O-60 Men's Masters Team fought to the very end in a heavily contested 0-2 loss. The second game for the





O-60 Men's 0 - 2 The Netherlands



A brand new U.S. O-60 Men’s Masters squad fell in their first game as new coach Ian Wilson laid out plans for the team which were carried out to good effect in the first two quarters. The Netherlands rarely threatened the USA goal, while long overheads to the front two strikers created numerous opportunities which were not converted. As players on the field adjusted to each other’s game play, which is a challenge in a highly competitive environment, The Netherlands appeared to be very physical throughout the match.



Early into the second half USA's defense on the near side relaxed for a brief moment, but it was enough to allow a Netherlands striker to go unchallenged into the circle. He struck the ball cleanly passed goalkeeper Donny Watson to give The Netherlands a 1-0 lead. USA meanwhile remained unsettled, while the opposition gained confidence. Additionally, USA did win numerous penalty corners, but their execution was not crisp enough to take advantage. As the time ticked away USA started to try and force the ball, allowing The Netherlands to intercept several times. Ultimately in the final minute, a penalty stroke was awarded to The Netherlands, which they converted to finish the match as 2-0 victors.



O-60 Women's 1 - 1 The Netherlands



O-60 Men's 0 - 2 The Netherlands



O-60 Women's 2 - 1 England



USFHA media release