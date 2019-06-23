Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 FIH Pro League (Men) - 23 June

22 Jun 2019     NED v AUS (RR)     1 - 4     Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen

23 Jun 2019 13:30     BEL v ARG (RR)     Wilrijkse Plein Antwerp, Antwerp
23 Jun 2019 14:00     GBR v NZL (RR)     The Stoop, London

Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)

Unofficial Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsWin DrawsLoss DrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePointsPercent
1 Australia 14 10 0 2 2 40 26 14 32 76.2
2 Belgium 13 7 1 2 3 48 28 20 25 64.1
3 Netherlands 14 5 3 2 4 37 32 5 23 54.8
4 Argentina* 13 6 1 1 4 30 32 -2 22 56.4
5 Germany* 14 4 3 1 5 30 38 -8 20 47.6
6 Great Britain 13 5 1 2 5 33 31 2 19 48.7
7 Spain 14 2 5 0 7 33 45 -12 16 38.1
8 New Zealand 13 0 0 4 9 26 45 -19 4 10.3

* A cancelled match contributes 1 point to each team's results that is not shown in the tables as a cancelled match
The FIH inexplicably and confusingly use a system not used in any other sports League in the World, of making the Percentage more important than Points until the end of the League when they will revert to Points only. Fieldhockey.com prefers to use the conventional Points and so the Unofficial Pool Standings on this site are reflected in this manner.

FIH Match Centre

