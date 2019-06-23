The important game three was a close one against Belarus, as Canada looked to finish the group stages with a big win. It was a physical match that showed strong tackles and risky plays, as Canada fought their way to victory.





Steph Norlander scored an important first quarter goal that put Canada in the driver’s seat throughout the game, although pressure continued to come from both sides of the pitch.



“It’s always nice to get on the board early,” said Norlander. “It takes a bit of the pressure off and frees us up to play a little bit. It was an important goal. I was happy to get on the score sheet, but it’s a team game, so a lot of hard work put in by everyone.”



The second and third quarters were hard fought on both sides, with Canadian goalie Kaitlyn Williams making a few huge saves to keep Canada with a fragile 1-0 lead. Belarus goalie Maryna Navitskaya had a great third and fourth quarter, keeping her team within reach of tying it up, but Canada kept on pushing. Natalie Sourisseau was able to control the right wing well, speeding up and slowing down the pace of the game at her leisure, while captain Kate Wright was able to pitch in with an important goal of her own. The fourth quarter is when Canada’s push began, as they controlled the ball on offense, and cruised their way to a 3-0 victory in Valencia.



Canada now gets ready for the knockout stages, and hope to carry this momentum into the more important games of the tournament. Although they are hoping for a bye into the semi-finals, Canada knows that they need to prepare for any scenario.



“Every game now is do-or-die,” said Norlander. “We know in the back of our minds that there is a little more pressure, so we need to have extra preparation and come into every game ready to go.”



Field Hockey Canada media release