Wales lost 4-1 to Italy in their final group game at the FIH Women's Series Finals in Valencia, Spain.





Wales have won one, drawn one and lost one at the FIH Women's Series Finals



Saturday's result means Wales, who beat Thailand 5-0 and drew 2-2 with South Africa, finish third in Pool B.





However, Wales will still play-off against the second-placed team in Pool A on Monday, 24 June (15:45 BST) for a place in the semi-finals.



Italy led 3-0 before Sophie Robinson gave Wales hope of a comeback, but Lara Oviedo's strike sealed it for Italy.



Wales had beaten Thailand 5-0 on Thursday, with Leah Wilkinson scoring her third goal of the tournament.



Robinson opened the scoring before captain Wilkinson doubled their lead, with Natasha Marke-Jones, Wilkinson again and Xenna Hughes all on target



In Wales' opening game Sian French gave Wales the lead against South Africa, who then hit back through Lilian de Plessis and Quanita Bobbs.



But Wales' record cap-holder Wilkinson equalised with 11 minutes remaining to rescue a point.



Hosts Spain, Belarus, Canada and Namibia make up Pool A.



The pool games will be followed by crossover games between the second and third-placed teams.



The winners of those matches will advance to the semi-finals, while the pool winners qualify directly for the semi-finals.



Fourth-placed teams in each pool will contest the seventh-place play-off.



The event is a pathway to qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.



While they cannot qualify because England are the nominated country for Great Britain's Olympic pathway, Wales are seeking to gain world ranking points.



BBC Sport