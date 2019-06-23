FIH Women's Series Finals Valencia 2019 - Day 5
Valencia (ESP)
Results and fixtures
22 Jun 2019 RSA v THA (Pool B) 7 - 0
22 Jun 2019 WAL v ITA (Pool B) 1 - 4
22 Jun 2019 CAN v BLR (Pool A) 3 - 0
22 Jun 2019 ESP v NAM (Pool A) 10 - 1
23 June is a rest day
Final Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Canada
|3
|2
|1
|0
|21
|1
|20
|7
|2
|Spain
|3
|2
|1
|0
|19
|4
|15
|7
|3
|Belarus
|3
|1
|0
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|3
|4
|Namibia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|34
|-33
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|South Africa
|3
|2
|1
|0
|11
|3
|8
|7
|2
|Italy
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|3
|9
|6
|3
|Wales
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|6
|2
|4
|4
|Thailand
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|19
|-19
|0