FIH Women's Series Finals Valencia 2019 - Day 5

Published on Sunday, 23 June 2019 11:30 | Hits: 47
Valencia (ESP)

Results and fixtures

22 Jun 2019     RSA v THA (Pool B)       7 - 0
22 Jun 2019     WAL v ITA (Pool B)       1 - 4
22 Jun 2019     CAN v BLR (Pool A)     3 - 0
22 Jun 2019    ESP v NAM (Pool A)     10 - 1

23 June is a rest day

Final Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Canada 3 2 1 0 21 1 20 7
2 Spain 3 2 1 0 19 4 15 7
3 Belarus 3 1 0 2 9 11 -2 3
4 Namibia 3 0 0 3 1 34 -33 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 South Africa 3 2 1 0 11 3 8 7
2 Italy 3 2 0 1 12 3 9 6
3 Wales 3 1 1 1 8 6 2 4
4 Thailand 3 0 0 3 0 19 -19 0

