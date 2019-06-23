Valencia (ESP)



22 Jun 2019 RSA v THA (Pool B) 7 - 0

22 Jun 2019 WAL v ITA (Pool B) 1 - 4

22 Jun 2019 CAN v BLR (Pool A) 3 - 0

22 Jun 2019 ESP v NAM (Pool A) 10 - 1



23 June is a rest day



Final Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Canada 3 2 1 0 21 1 20 7 2 Spain 3 2 1 0 19 4 15 7 3 Belarus 3 1 0 2 9 11 -2 3 4 Namibia 3 0 0 3 1 34 -33 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 South Africa 3 2 1 0 11 3 8 7 2 Italy 3 2 0 1 12 3 9 6 3 Wales 3 1 1 1 8 6 2 4 4 Thailand 3 0 0 3 0 19 -19 0

