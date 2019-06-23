Stats Speak: Hiroshima will be lucky for Indian Women?
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
Like Pakistan in men’s hockey, Indian ladies had played most 64 matches versus Japan.
In Hiroshima Asia Cup Indian women won bronze medal match 1-0 and in Hiroshima Asian Games drew the match 1-1 against hosts.
Indian ladies have won first ever abroad title in Kyoto (Japan) in 1981 Asian Ladies Hockey Association Cup. Statistical highlights of India- Japan women hockey are given below:
Head to head: India- Japan (Women)
|
Particulars
|
MP
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
GF
|
GA
|
Total
|
64
|
14
|
16
|
34
|
79
|
123
|
On Japanese Soil
|
16
|
3
|
4
|
9
|
17
|
39
|
In Hiroshima
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
1
|
In Title match on abroad
|
14
|
8
|
0
|
6
|
25
|
22
|
Last played in 2018 Jakarta Asian Games Final match, India lost 1-2
