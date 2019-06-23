Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Stats Speak: Hiroshima will be lucky for Indian Women?

Published on Sunday, 23 June 2019 11:30 | Hits: 53
View Comments

By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

Like Pakistan in men’s hockey, Indian ladies had played most 64 matches versus Japan.



In Hiroshima Asia Cup Indian women won bronze medal match 1-0 and in Hiroshima Asian Games drew the match 1-1 against hosts.

Indian ladies have won first ever abroad title in Kyoto (Japan) in 1981 Asian Ladies Hockey Association Cup. Statistical highlights of India- Japan women hockey are given below:

Head to head:   India- Japan (Women)

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

64

14

16

34

79

123

On Japanese Soil

16

3

4

9

17

39

In Hiroshima

2

1

1

0

2

1

In  Title match  on abroad

14

8

0

6

25

22

Last played in 2018 Jakarta Asian Games Final match, India lost 1-2

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.