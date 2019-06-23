By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



Like Pakistan in men’s hockey, Indian ladies had played most 64 matches versus Japan.





In Hiroshima Asia Cup Indian women won bronze medal match 1-0 and in Hiroshima Asian Games drew the match 1-1 against hosts.



Indian ladies have won first ever abroad title in Kyoto (Japan) in 1981 Asian Ladies Hockey Association Cup. Statistical highlights of India- Japan women hockey are given below:



Head to head: India- Japan (Women)

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 64 14 16 34 79 123 On Japanese Soil 16 3 4 9 17 39 In Hiroshima 2 1 1 0 2 1 In Title match on abroad 14 8 0 6 25 22 Last played in 2018 Jakarta Asian Games Final match, India lost 1-2

