s2h Team







Overcoming a stiff challenge, top ranked Indian girls defeated Chile 4-2 to enter the final of the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima. The hard-earned semifinal win today help India to take another firm step towards realizing their dream of entering the Tokyo Olympics.





Even as the Rani led team was scared with a 3-2 score midway through third quarter, Captain struck a magnificent goal three minutes from the hooter to give her team a fitting win. By the virtue of reaching the final here, India qualified for the 14-team-2-match Olympic Qualifier to be held in the year end.



Today was a crucial day for the Women's hockey as Indian girls missed their first chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic when they went down 0-1 to Japan at Jakarta nearly a year ago.



By qualifying for the last step of Olympic qualification, Indian girls have brightened their chance to be in Tokyo company.



Having won all three matches majestically in the pool, India was top billed in the semi-final today. Ranked about ten rungs above Chile, India did a grand job.



However, the Chilean girls were threatening to the end. In fact, they took the lead within three minutes from second quarter. Garolina Garcia's goal got past Indian goalie. However, Indians pressed hard and got befitting dividends.



A lot of credits must go for the forwards who were relentless in attack which fetched India many penalty corners of which reliable Gurjinder Kaur made her team proud.



Gurjit Kaur sounded the board eight minutes before the hooter to settle for 1-1 score at half time. Within a minute from the lemon time India was on top with an impeccable strike from Navneet Kaur.



When six minutes later Gurjinder came up with her another goal, it seemed the fight is over. However, credits must be given to the fighting Chilean team who narrowed the sscoreline to 2-3 with a goal from Manuela Urroz. Urroz's penalty corner goal stunned the Indians who almost had a harrowing time thereafter till captain Rani struck three minutes before the full time, giving big relief to the top ranked outfit.



Stick2Hockey.com