By Ijaz Chaudhry





Tauqer Dar with Academy Colts



Dar Hockey Academy is presently Pakistan’s finest hockey nursery. Founded in 2006, the Lahore based academy picks raw talent from all over the country. Since 2009, the academy players have been gaining selection in Pakistan’s national teams. At times, as many as four academy players have been part of the Pakistan team.





Dar HA has made five training tours of leading European hockey nations, Holland, Belgium and Germany apart from visiting big names of Asian hockey, India and Malaysia.



Pakistan army has always been a great patron of sports including hockey. A number of officers and soldiers have represented Pakistan’s national hockey teams. Acknowledging the potential of the Dar Hockey Academy, army sports board invited the academy to play a 4-match series against the army hockey team in Rawalpindi at the army hockey stadium.



Led by academy’s founder president Olympic gold medallist Tauqeer Dar, the Dar HA squad for the series in Rawalpindi comprises 20 players and four officials. The first match is scheduled on Monday, June 24th.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



