

Great Britain's women in the FIH Pro League at the Twickenham Stoop



11.500 supporters helped create hockey history at the Twickenham Stoop.





The crowd made Great Britain's matches against New Zealand the best-attended games in the nation since the London 2012 Olympics - yet another marker for a sport on the rise.



In addition we estimate that the men's match had the biggest ever male hockey attendance on these shores outside a home Olympics.



Since the beginning of the 2012 games, a million supporters have now paid to watch hockey in Britain, with the Olympics, women's World Cup, Commonwealth Games, EuroHockey Championships and many more events contributing to hockey's new status as a genuine spectator sport.



These FIH Pro League matches at the home of Harlequins were another significant move forward, and crucially the entire sport can also benefit from the temporary pitch technology which can allow the sport to be played in existing stadia in a far quicker and more efficient manner than ever before.



With the FIH Pro League coming back to London next year and four big weekends of hockey in the capital in 2020, the game shows no signs of slowing down!



Great Britain Hockey media release