

Hollie Pearne-Webb of Great Britain



Women's captain Hollie Pearne-Webb was left very pleased with her team's display in their final match of the first ever FIH Pro League.





In front of a record-breaking crowd, the women put in their best display of the season and turned over New Zealand 3-1 at the Twickenham Stoop.



Hollie said,"The Pro League has been a bit of a journey, we’ve had our ups and downs. We started off with New Zealand away with a pretty poor performance so I’m incredibly happy that today we put out a performance in front of this amazing crowd. It’s been an amazing opportunity, I’m just so glad that we could do it and the people that have come down to watch saw us do ourselves justice.



"We showed last week the sort of performance we can put in and I’m really happy and so proud of the girls that we were able to build on it, be consistent and put in another really good performance today."



"I think today and last week are our baseline, now we need to move on up. I’m really proud of all the girls and the youngsters with how they have stepped up, it’s really exciting with what these next few months hold."



Next up for the England athletes is the EuroHockey Championships in Belgium in August, while both Wales and Scotland also have EuroHockey II Championships this summer.



Great Britain Hockey media release