

New Zealand's Olivia Shannon (R) in action during a 3-1 loss against Great Britain. Alex Davidson



Mark Hager has led Great Britain to a revenge win over his former Black Sticks charges in a FIH Pro League women's hockey international at the home of English rugby champions Saracens.





Great Britain won 3-1 on a temporary turf at The Stoop in London on Sunday (Monday NZ time) to avenge their 5-1 defeat in Christchurch in February.



The British team finished second-bottom in the nine-nation women's league, but upset sixth-ranked New Zealand.



The Black Sticks men's team closed their Pro League campaign without a win after a 2-0 defeat to Great Britain.





Mark Hager watched his Great Britain team beat his former Black Sticks side 3-1 in London. Alex Davidson



Hager, who led the Black Sticks to the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal, resigned last December to take up the Great Britain and England team coaching jobs.



His resignation came during a review into the New Zealand team environment, prompted by an outcry from some players after Hager mistakenly sent an email bagging players to the entire team.



Lawyer Maria Dew QC allegedly found 24 of 33 (70 per cent of players interviewed) current and past players she interviewed had "serious concerns" about a "negative environment".



However, the review showed "a very clear disconnect" between "the majority player view of a negative environment" and the "almost unanimous view of the HNZ and HPSNZ [Hockey New Zealand and High Performance Sport NZ] staff, as well as a smaller group of players, that the environment is largely positive and successful".





Black Stick Stacey Michelsen makes a break. Alex Davidson



Hager's Great Britain produced an outstanding attacking display to beat the fast-finishing Black Sticks by two goals at Saracens.



The first quarter was an even contest until the Britons applied some significant pressure were able to create several goal scoring opportunities.



Grace O'Hanlon led a resolute New Zealand defensive effort to stifle Great Britain. Amy Robinson showed some great hustle to send a ball across the face of the Great Britain goal in the second quarter.



Alia Jacques had a goal ruled out from a penalty corner following a review.



Great Britain scored against the run of play when Hannah Owsley deflected Lily Owsley's baseline pass for a 1-0 halftime lead.



New Zealand goalkeeper Sally Rutherford pulled off a great initial save early in the second half, but Owsley netted with a reverse stick shot form the rebound to double Great Britain's lead.



Owsley scored her second goal off a rebound from a penalty corner.



In the final minute of the third quarter the Black Sticks scored when Olivia Merry scored her 15th Pro League goal.



She netted just over half of the Black Sticks' 29 goals as the New Zealanders finished sixth following six wins and 10 defeats.



Men





Shea McAleese New Zealand competes with England goal scorer Christopher Griffiths. Alex Davidson



Great Britain booked their place in the top-four of the men's competition with their win over the Black Sticks.



The Black Sticks opened brightly with an opening minute penalty corner, but the trap could not be controlled and the chance went begging.



Great Britain opened the scoring when Christopher Griffiths fired a reverse shot past Kiwi goalkeeper Richard Joyce.



New Zealand lifted in the second quarter with three circle entries and one shot.



The Black Sticks looked composed in a scoreless third quarter, but Great Britain clinched their win in the fourth with a goal against the run of play.



Griffiths carried into the New Zealand defensive circle and swept the ball into the far corner where Alan Forsyth deflected it past the Black Sticks goalkeeper George Enersen.



New Zealand withdrew Enersen for the final few minutes to bring on an extra attacker, but they were unable to score.



The Black Sticks finished last in the eight-team men's league with four draws and 10 defeats from 14 games.





Dane Lett (L) fires a pass for the Black Sticks. Alex Davidson



AT A GLANCE



Results from FIH Pro League games in London on Sunday (Monday NZ time)



Women



Great Britain 3 (Lily Owsley 2, Hannah Martin) NZ Black Sticks 1 (Olivia Merry).



Final round-robin standings (16 games): Netherlands (45 points) 1, Argentina (38) 2, Australia (30) 3, Germany (29) 4, Belgium (21) 5, New Zealand (18) 6, China (14) 7, Great Britain (14) 8, United States (7) 0.



Semifinal draw: Argentina v Australia, Netherlands v Germany.



Great Britain 2 (Christopher Griffiths, Alan Forsyth) NZ Black Sticks 0.



Final round-robin standings: Australia (32 points) 1, Belgium (28) 2, Netherlands (23) 3, Great Britain (22) 4, Argentina (22) 5, Germany (20) 6, Spain (16) 7, New Zealand (4) 8.



Semifinal draw: Australia v Great Britain, Belgium v Netherlands.



